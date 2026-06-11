CLINVANA and Health Bank One Announce First Industry Partnership to Unite Human Intelligence and AI in Clinical Trial Enrollment

"Sponsors have never had a way to solve both halves of the enrollment problem at the same time," said Matt Kibby, CLINVANA Founder and CEO. "CLINVANA designs the human pathway that gets patients and physicians to act. Health Bank One ensures that once a patient is moving, nothing slows them down." Post this

Clinical trial recruitment has long been treated as two separate problems. Upstream, sponsors invest in awareness campaigns that fail to convert because the pathway to participation is poorly designed, unclear, or intimidating. Downstream, referred patients encounter slow record retrieval, eligibility bottlenecks, and communication gaps that cause them to disengage before they ever reach a study visit. The result is a costly, invisible gap between referral and enrollment for which the industry has never had a unified solution.

"Sponsors have never had a way to solve both halves of the enrollment problem at the same time," said Matt Kibby, CLINVANA Founder and CEO. "CLINVANA designs the human pathway that gets patients and physicians to act. Health Bank One ensures that once a patient is moving, nothing slows them down. Together, we are offering something the market has not seen before: from referral to ready."

CLINVANA applies The Human Protocol™ — its proprietary enrollment methodology built around human decision-making, site coordinator enablement, and patient pathway design — to ensure that qualified patients reach the door and stay engaged through every friction point in the participation journey.

Health Bank One was built on a premise the industry has long overlooked: patients should own their health records rather than have them trapped in fragmented systems and portals. Through a verified Health Bank® account that anchors both patient identity and health record ownership within banking-grade infrastructure, coordinators receive complete records from every provider using each patient's legal right to their data — a 100% retrieval success rate with no follow-up calls, no missing files, no eligibility guesswork. AI-driven screening and a secure two-way communication channel then keep patients moving and engaged from referral to ready.

"Most enrollment solutions treat patients as a logistics problem — Health Bank One treats them as account holders with identity, ownership, and agency," said Bo Holland, Founder and CEO, Health Bank One. "Partnering with CLINVANA means the human infrastructure and the data infrastructure are finally working together. That is a meaningful advance for sponsors and, more importantly, for patients."

The partnership will focus on small to mid-size biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors running early-phase and pivotal studies where enrollment speed, site burden reduction, and patient experience are top priorities.

About CLINVANA:

CLINVANA is a clinical trial engagement and enrollment strategy consultancy that helps biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors identify and solve the human-layer frictions that derail enrollment, weaken participation, and place unnecessary pressure on sites. Built on The Human Protocol™ – a methodology developed from thirty years of direct clinical operations and patient recruitment experience – CLINVANA treats enrollment shortfalls as participation system design problems, not recruitment volume problems. Led by Matt Kibby, Founder and CEO and Lexi Medici, Co-Founder and COO, CLINVANA brings senior-level strategic attention to every client engagement. For more information, visit www.clinvana.com.

About Health Bank One:

Health Bank One introduced Open Banking for Health Data™, replacing fragmented, institution-owned systems with secure, consumer-controlled health accounts that retrieve, normalize, and consolidate records from any provider. By combining banking-grade identity infrastructure with consent-based data exchange, the platform creates a verified, longitudinal context bank, a unified repository of health, identity, and insurance data, that can be accessed through trusted connections. Built by the team that helped pioneer Open Banking in Europe and protected over 200 million individuals from identity theft, Health Bank One, an AllClear® company, is bringing banking-grade identity infrastructure to healthcare to unlock a more connected, intelligent, and consumer-directed future. For more information, visit www.healthbankone.com.

Media Contact

Alexia Medici, ClinVANA, 1 617-686-1221, [email protected], www.clinvana.com

Kendall Ramirez, Health Bank One, 1 512-540-4557, [email protected], www.HealthBankOne.com

SOURCE ClinVANA