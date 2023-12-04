CliqStudios Cabinets Selects Ann Arbor for First Showroom, Blending Innovation and Personalized Design

I am thrilled to bring CliqStudios' innovative approach to kitchen and bath design to this vibrant and forward-thinking community. Ann Arbor residents value innovation, world-class service, and civic engagement – qualities that align seamlessly with CliqStudios. Post this

Chris Schults, Showroom Managing Partner and longtime Ann Arbor resident, shares his excitement about the new venture, "Having lived in Ann Arbor for more than a decade, I am thrilled to bring CliqStudios' innovative approach to kitchen and bath design to this vibrant and forward-thinking community. Ann Arbor residents value innovation, world-class service, and civic engagement – qualities that align seamlessly with CliqStudios."

Blair Reyburn, President of CliqStudios, echoes the enthusiasm, "CliqStudios has designed more than 50,000 spaces nationwide. I'm thrilled about the new opportunity showrooms provide for us to serve clients with personal connections in their communities. This is a pivotal moment of growth for CliqStudios and we are honored to call Ann Arbor our new home."

Beginning in January 2024, the showroom will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for contractors and homeowners alike. The showroom is now open by appointment only for clients and press previews. Interested parties can schedule a pre-launch tour or a virtual design consultation at https://calendly.com/ann-arbor.

For more information on the storefront and to shop online, please visit www.cliqstudios.com.

About CliqStudios: Since its founding in 2011, CliqStudios has designed more than 50,000 projects and become the #1 online cabinet and design company in the USA. Their team of kitchen and bath design experts offer high-quality products and free design services that make remodeling easier and more accessible for everyone. CliqStudios is constantly evolving to better serve clients with new products and personalized services.

Media Contact

Chris Schults, CliqStudios, 1 13139927629, [email protected], https://www.cliqstudios.com/

SOURCE CliqStudios