Clique Games & Innoverse Release "Frenzy Extinction" Free Playtest on Meta

Now, they are back with "Frenzy Extinction," building on the same wacky physics and chaos that fans loved, and adding a much-requested multiplayer mode. "Frenzy Extinction" is now available for a free playtest on Meta and Steam. This new game expands on the fun and excitement of "Frenzy VR" by introducing fresh gameplay, new characters, and exciting features. Dive into a world where survival is the ultimate goal and every decision counts.

While "Frenzy Extinction" carries the spirit of "Frenzy VR," it adds new elements and surprises. More maps, modes, and features are on the way, with a public roadmap coming soon. Players can look forward to free content updates along with some smaller paid cosmetic items to enhance their experience. During this playtest, the development team at Innoverse Games is hard at work on the full release version of the game, currently set to launch later this year. Your feedback during the playtest will be invaluable in making "Frenzy Extinction" the best game it can be

How to Survive in "Frenzy Extinction":

Arm Yourself: Dive into a diverse arsenal of insane weapons, each styled for the post-apocalyptic world. From realistic firearms to fantasy-inspired weaponry, choose your tools wisely for the battles ahead.

Embrace the Grind: Prepare for a game where grinding is key. Play, earn, upgrade, and replay to enhance your chances of survival and success in this relentless world.

Team Up: Join forces in multiplayer mutant survival, where teamwork is crucial. But be cautious—full body dismemberment means every encounter is a fight for your life.

Explore and Conquer: Navigate through stylized maps and face formidable bosses. With each victory, you'll uncover more of the world's secrets and challenges.

You can view the Frenzy Extinction Gameplay Trailer Here.

Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games and publisher of the title, says, "We're really excited about the 'Frenzy Extinction' playtest. Innoverse Games has been a fantastic partner, and we're proud to support their journey from 'Frenzy VR' to this new game. Meta has been great too, helping us ensure this is the best game it can be."

Steve Ryland, CEO and Lead Developer of Innoverse Games, shares, "Moving from 'Frenzy VR' to 'Frenzy Extinction' has been an amazing ride for our team. This playtest is a big step for us. We couldn't have done it without our dedicated team and the support from Clique Games and Meta. We can't wait for players to see what we've been working on."

About Frenzy Extinction:

Set in a world where fantasy meets the apocalypse, "Frenzy Extinction" lets players face off against mutants and survive against the odds. The free playtest features two maps, Chasm and Meltdown, and a Boss Rush mode. Expect unique weapons, strategic gameplay, and an evolving world that keeps you on your toes.

Playtest Details:

Open Playtest Dates: Every Friday-Sunday until the full launch this fall

Price: Free

To join the playtest, players need to:

Join the Frenzy Extinction Discord server.

Get the weekly code from the "secret-code" channel on Discord.

Access the playtest through Discord.

Join the Fun!

Don't miss out on the "Frenzy Extinction" playtest this weekend. Join the community, share your feedback, and help shape the game's future. This is just the start of an exciting journey.

The "Frenzy Extinction" Playtest is now live on Meta and, and is supported by a comprehensive press kit, available here, and a dedicated game website at www.FrenzyExtinction.com.

About Clique Games

Clique Games is a trailblazer in VR, XR, and Spatial Gaming publishing. Providing end-to-end support from initial concept development to successful game launches, Clique Games stands out for its deep involvement in every step of the development process. Known for integrating advanced technologies like hand-tracking and physics simulation, the company focuses on creating high-octane, endlessly replayable, and accessible games for all players.

About Innoverse Games

Innoverse Games is a seasoned VR/XR studio with a maverick spirit, specializing in creating dynamic gameplay experiences. Building on the success of the ragdoll physics, destructible environments, and diverse weapons in "Frenzy VR," the studio continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming. With a commitment to engaging gameplay and dynamic storytelling, Innoverse Games is dedicated to delivering unforgettable games and content.

For more information, contact Clique Games at [email protected] or visit www.clique.games.

