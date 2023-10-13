Clique Games Announces the Launch of "Undead Quest" - A Groundbreaking VR Roguelite Wave Shooter

"'Undead Quest' combines magic, alchemy, and reflexes--offering players a dynamic, ever-evolving experience that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats." Tweet this

Waylon Fisher, COO of Clique Games, expressed his excitement for the release, stating, "We are excited to introduce 'Undead Quest' to the VR gaming community. This game pushes the boundaries of what's possible in virtual reality, offering a dynamic and captivating experience that keeps players engaged and entertained. We believe that this game will captivate both VR enthusiasts and new players alike, and we can't wait to see the response it receives."

In "Undead Quest," players will assume the role of a magical university student who, after celebrating a semi-final victory with their local magical cricket team, wakes up in a forest to face waves of quirky undead creatures. The mystery of where these undead came from and who unleashed them upon the world becomes the central quest.

The game's unique game loop features players using a paddle and ball to defeat undead creatures, earning progress points and mana points. Progress points can be exchanged for upgrades that enhance the gameplay within the current season, while mana points can be used for permanent improvements.

The game is structured into seasons, with each season consisting of 3-4 episodes in distinct environments. Players can customize their skill set with up to six diverse upgrades that can be improved up to five times. With each new season, the upgrade set resets, challenging players to adapt and develop new unique skill sets.

In the words of Konstantin Feoktistov, lead developer and CEO of Theia Games, "We wanted to create a game that blends intense action with strategic decision-making, all in the immersive VR environment. 'Undead Quest' combines magic, alchemy, and reflexes--offering players a dynamic, ever-evolving experience that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats."

Upon completing a season, players gain access to the survival mode of the completed season, where they must survive against even stronger waves of enemies, aiming for the highest score on leaderboards and additional artifact bonuses.

"Undead Quest" is set to revolutionize the world of VR gaming, promising hours of entertainment, strategy, and action. Don't miss the opportunity to embark on this incredible adventure when the game releases on October 26th, 2023, exclusively on Oculus App Lab.

For more information about Undead Quest, please visit the official website at theiagames.com.

About Clique Games:

Clique Games is a forward-thinking game publisher dedicated to delivering groundbreaking gaming experiences to players worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and immersive gameplay, Clique Games partners with talented developers to bring unique and engaging titles to the gaming community.

Media Contact

JL Ratliff, Clique Games, 1 2602675817, [email protected], Clique.Games

SOURCE Clique Games