Clique Games to Publish "Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu" to Official Meta Store, Bringing Classic Kung Fu Cinema to Life

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu invites players to master the art of kung fu in a virtual setting with physics-based multiplayer combat, allowing for an authentic and dynamic fighting experience.

The Game Features:

Physics-Based Multiplayer

Experience realistic and engaging combat with friends and rivals.

Co-Op & PvP Gameplay

Join forces with friends or battle against them in exciting multiplayer modes.

Interactive Multiplayer Lobby

Seamlessly connect with other players, enhancing the social aspect of the game.

Complete Art Overhaul

Immerse yourself in beautifully revamped characters and environments, paying homage to the era of classic kung fu films.

You can watch the pre-launch teaser trailer here.

Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games, reflects on Ben Olding's journey: "The story of Ben Olding and the evolution of Dragon Fist is a shining example of why we do what we do at Clique Games. From its humble beginnings as a flash game on PC crafted by Ben, to its rise on Applab, and now its breakthrough on the official Meta store - it's a journey that mirrors the very ethos of our company. It's about nurturing raw talent and innovative ideas, transforming them into something extraordinary in the VR space. We're thrilled to have been a part of this evolution and to see how Ben Olding's creation has become a pivotal title in modern VR gaming."

Ben Olding, CEO of Ben Olding Games, elaborates on the game's evolution and new features: "Transforming Dragon Fist into a cutting-edge, multiplayer first-person fighter has been an amazing journey. The latest features, including the physics-based multiplayer and the extensive art overhaul, were made possible through the hard work and dedication of our talented team. Our collaboration with Clique Games has been instrumental in this launch, and we're grateful for their expertise and support, as well as the incredible backing from Meta."

The game's release is set for February 8th, 2024, and is supported by a comprehensive press kit, available here, and a dedicated game website at www.dragonfistvr.com.

About Clique Games

Clique Games is a trailblazer in VR, XR, and Spatial Gaming publishing. Providing end-to-end support from initial concept development to successful game launches, Clique Games stands out for its deep involvement in every step of the development process. Known for integrating advanced technologies like hand-tracking and physics simulation, the company focuses on creating high-octane, endlessly replayable, and accessible games for all players.

