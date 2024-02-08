Clique Games Unleashes Kung Fu Fury - Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu on the Official Meta Store

VR Publisher Clique Games is ecstatic to announce the official Meta Store release of "Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu" developed by Ben Olding Games. Launching February 8th, this groundbreaking game plunges players into the heart of classic kung fu combat with an exhilarating physics-based multiplayer mode, epic Co-Op and PvP battles, and an awe-inspiring art overhaul that elevates the already beloved VR title to new heights.

MENLO PARK, Calif. , Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience First-Person Kung Fu Fighter Combat, with Epic Co-Op or PvP Battles and Thrilling Single-Player Adventures.

You can watch the official launch trailer here.

Unlock the Power of Kung Fu in Virtual Reality:

Physics-Based Multiplayer Combat:

Feel the intensity of realistic and dynamic combat as you unleash your kung fu skills against friends and rivals alike.

Co-Op & PvP Gameplay:

Choose your path – join forces with friends for cooperative adventures or face off against them in intense multiplayer battles that will leave you breathless.

Interactive Multiplayer Lobby:

Immerse yourself in a social hub, seamlessly connecting with other players to share experiences and challenges in real-time.

Complete Art Overhaul:

Marvel at beautifully revamped characters and environments, paying homage to the golden era of classic kung fu films.

Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games, expresses his enthusiasm, "Dragon Fist's evolution from a flash game on PC to a top performer on AppLab, and now its triumphant release on the official Meta store, is a testament to the incredible developers in the VR industry. This team's passion, creativity, and dedication have propelled Dragon Fist into the forefront of virtual reality gaming, showcasing the limitless possibilities when talented minds come together. We're honored to be part of a community that continually pushes the boundaries, delivering unparalleled experiences to our players.""

Ben Olding, CEO of Ben Olding Games, shares his excitement for Dragon Fist's milestone, expressing, "Bringing Dragon Fist to the official Meta store marks a significant chapter in our development journey. The Meta release opens up a new dimension for players to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping world of virtual kung fu." He continues, "Looking ahead, we're not just resting on this achievement. Our roadmap includes a cascade of exciting updates throughout 2024 – including a fusion of new weapons, character & level packs. We're even brainstorming ideas for innovative game modes like MR mode, 2v2 soccer, nanchaku challenge, chi ball tennis, multiplayer ninja challenges, and more!"

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu is Available Now on the official Meta store, and is supported by a comprehensive press kit available here, and a dedicated game website at www.dragonfistvr.com.

About Clique Games

Clique Games is a trailblazer in VR, XR, and Spatial Gaming publishing. Providing end-to-end support from initial concept development to successful game launches, Clique Games stands out for its deep involvement in every step of the development process. Known for integrating advanced technologies like hand-tracking and physics simulation, the company focuses on creating high-octane, endlessly replayable, and accessible games for all players.

Clique Games Website

Clique Games Press Kit

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Press Kit

For more information, contact Clique Games at [email protected] or visit www.clique.games.

