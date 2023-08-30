Clique Games Unveils Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Multiplayer Playtest on Applab

"Bringing the Dragon Fist universe into the realm of multiplayer VR has been a labor of love. We are eager to witness players dueling it out in electrifying martial arts showdowns, forging new connections and rivalries in the virtual arena." - Ben Olding, Developer Behind Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Tweet this

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu's Free-To-Play - Playtest is exclusively available on AppLab. Players must get a password to play from the Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Discord Server.

Dragon Fist has solidified its position as a premier VR fighter, and now, its Free to Play Multiplayer Test takes the excitement to the next level. Embrace the immersive power of virtual reality combat as you unleash Kung Fu fury in electrifying battles. To access this unparalleled experience, players must obtain a secret code, available exclusively on the Dragon Fist: Kung Fu VR Discord Server, fostering a strong community of fellow warriors.

Ben Olding, the visionary developer behind Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, shares his excitement: "Bringing the Dragon Fist universe into the realm of multiplayer VR has been a labor of love. We are eager to witness players dueling it out in electrifying martial arts showdowns, forging new connections and rivalries in the virtual arena."

"The Dragon Fist journey has been one of constant evolution and innovation," shares Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games and publisher of Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu. "This Free-To-Play - Playtest represents a bold step forward, allowing everyone to try this never before seen mix of Kung Fu combat and multiplayer hijinks for themselves."

The innovation doesn't stop there. Each week of the playtest introduces a captivating rotation of Characters, Maps, and Game Modes, ensuring a fresh and captivating experience week after week. To stay updated on the weekly additions and secure the key to unlock the multiplayer mode, players are encouraged to join the Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Discord Server.

How to Join the Multiplayer Playtest:

Download the Play Test:

Click above to download the Free-To-Play - Play Test on AppLab.

Join the Dragon Fist Discord to Access the Secret Code:

To unlock the multiplayer mode, you'll need a secret code. Join the Dragon Fist: Kung Fu VR Discord Server to receive the code and become part of the Dragon Fist community.

The path to multiplayer Kung Fu supremacy begins here! Download the Free To Play - Play Test now and embark on an unforgettable martial arts journey.

