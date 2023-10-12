Clique Games Unveils Exciting Rebrand and Halloween Update for Monkey Doo Season 1 on AppLab

"We're immensely proud of the vibrant world we've created, and the warm reception from players has been incredibly rewarding. This latest update represents a significant leap forward, and we can't wait for gamers to experience it." Tweet this

Building upon this incredible success, Clique Games is delighted to introduce a transformative update to the game, set to go live on October 17th, 2023. The focal points of this update include an exciting rebranding and a spooktacular Halloween gamemode.

"Monkey Doo Season 1, Part 1" transports players into the heart of the Bermuda Triangle, where they assume the roles of mischievous monkeys on a mission to collect bananas and engage in wild, doo doo-flinging competition. With innovative swinging mechanics and playful physics, this immersive jungle adventure guarantees hours of riotous fun. The game is available for download on AppLab, completely free of charge!

Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games, expressed his elation regarding the game's remarkable success thus far: "The response to 'Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo VR' has been nothing short of extraordinary. We're thrilled to unveil this new update, which not only includes a fresh and dynamic rebranding, but also lays the foundation for even greater growth and success. The enhanced gameplay experience is bound to captivate gamers even more."

Michael Murdock, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Continuum XR, shared his enthusiasm for the ongoing journey of the newly coined "Monkey Doo Season 1, Part 1": "We're immensely proud of the vibrant world we've created, and the warm reception from players has been incredibly rewarding. This latest update represents a significant leap forward, and we can't wait for gamers to experience it."

The Halloween update introduces a spine-tingling new co-op Horde Mode, complete with an array of eerie cosmetics and skins. Content creators are invited to get in touch with our team via email or Discord to receive these exclusive items and showcase them in their videos. While this is a limited-time event, several features from the update are set to endure, ensuring a spooktacular experience for all.

Gamers are encouraged to dive into "Monkey Doo Season 1, Part 1" and relish the thrills of the Halloween update before it vanishes into the night! Learn more and play for free at monkeydoovr.com

Clique Games is a leading VR publisher dedicated to delivering innovative and captivating virtual reality experiences.

Continuum XR is a visionary developer specializing in creating cutting-edge virtual reality experiences.

