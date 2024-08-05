Clixo® Launches Exclusive New Packs in Select Target Stores Nationwide

The award-winning magnetic play experience is now available in 5 Target-exclusive packs in select stores and Target.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned toy design studio Toyish Labs announced today the launch of its award-winning building toy line Clixo in select Target stores nationwide. Six Clixo packs will be available in the toy section of select Target retail stores and online at Target.com, with five being new packs and exclusively available in Target only.

Clixo is an innovative, multi-sensory, magnetic building toy that can be built in both 2D and 3D, unlocking everyone's imagination and creativity. The flexible and strong pieces combine the magic of origami with the power of magnets to let kids build an infinite number of creations. Through its ingenious, research-based design, Clixo empowers the creative confidence of kids of all abilities and skill levels by emphasizing the importance of discovery and learning through hands-on experimentation. Clixo's Tiny & Mighty Pack ($14.99 in stores) will now be available in Target stores along with the following new, exclusive packs.

Grab & Go Pack , Green/Blue ($19.99) - With 15 pieces in 7 different shapes, and a quick start guide, this Grab & Go pack is the perfect pack to bring the fun anywhere! Empower creative confidence, flow with your imagination, and discover the power of play. Best for ages 4+

"We are thrilled to launch this new, exclusive collection in Target and bring Clixo to more kids and families across the country," said Assaf Eshet, Founder of Toyish Labs and creator of Clixo®. "Since launching Clixo, we've seen first-hand the benefits it brings to kids who are developing hard and soft skills and the joy it brings to everyone as they are able to build and think creatively without limits. The recent expansion into Expedition Packs that explore space and ocean has been incredibly successful in building upon this creative thinking and expanding kids' curiosity into STEAM. We're looking forward to working with Target to continue bringing imaginative play to children."

About Clixo

The latest toy from award-winning toy design studio Toyish Labs, Clixo® is an innovative, multi-sensory, magnetic building toy that can be built in both 2D and 3D, unlocking everyone's imagination and creativity. Since the play system's launch in 2020, educators have used Clixo with their students, allowing them to expand their creative lessons and STEAM curriculum in innovative ways. Clixo's universal design qualities offer an inclusive learning experience, accessible to students of all ages and abilities. Its sensory design also lends itself as an innovative learning tool for occupational therapists working on enhancing visual recognition, hand-eye coordination, and developing cognitive skills.

Clixo has been honored with the Best Creative Fun Award by Tillywig, the Top Toy Creative Child Award, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award 2024, and the Core77 Design Award. Clixo has also been named a Top Summer Toy by Toy Insider, and it was a 3-time finalist in the Toy of the Year Awards. Clixo is also authenticated as an Educational Product by STEM.org. More on Clixo can be found at www.clixo.com.

