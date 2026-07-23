CLIXO Takes Imaginative, Creative Play to New Heights with Magnetic Airplanes Pack

"It's inspiring to see what kids come up with on their own when building with Clixo, and their creativity fuels our team to keep thinking up new themes and packs that keep STEAM play alive," said Assaf Eshet, founder of Toyish Labs and inventor of Clixo Post this

"We've already seen children build their own versions of airplanes and helicopters using Clixo's packs, so we knew this was the next theme kids wanted to build in the Clixo lineup," said Assaf Eshet, founder of Toyish Labs and inventor of Clixo. "It's inspiring to see what kids come up with on their own building with Clixo, and their creativity fuels our team to keep thinking up new themes and packs that keep STEAM play alive. Airplanes are a perfect next step in our mission to expand channels for creative expression and experimentation."

Like all Clixo products, the Airplanes Pack is lightweight, travel-friendly, easily washable, and eco-conscious, with biodegradable packaging made from recycled paper and bamboo. With no fixed outcome and no screens, Clixo encourages experimentation while supporting problem-solving, motor skills, and imaginative development.

What's inside the Airplanes Pack (MSRP $19.99):

15 flexible magnetic pieces in 8 different shapes

A new wind-powered propeller that spins in the wind or as kids move with their creations

Includes parts to build airplanes, helicopters, and more

Foldout guide with build prompts and challenges

The Clixo Airplanes Pack is now available at https://clixo.com/products/airplanes-pack, and it can be purchased at Target stores nationwide.

About Clixo, from Toyish Labs

The latest toy from award-winning toy design studio Toyish Labs, Clixo® is an innovative, multi-sensory, magnetic building toy that can be built in both 2D and 3D, unlocking everyone's imagination and creativity. Through its ingenious, research-based design, Clixo empowers the creative confidence of kids of all abilities by emphasizing the importance of discovery and learning through hands-on experimentation. Clixo works closely with teachers and educators through its Clixo Classroom program, helping educators use Clixo with their students to expand their creative lessons and STEAM curriculum in innovative ways. Clixo's universal design qualities offer an inclusive learning and play experience, accessible to kids of all ages and abilities.

Clixo has been honored with the Best Toy awards from Parents & Good Housekeeping, the Top Toy Creative Child Award, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award, and the Core77 Design Award. Clixo has also been named a Top Summer Toy and Top Holiday Toy by Toy Insider, and it was a 6-time finalist in the Toy of the Year Awards. Clixo is also authenticated as an Educational Product by STEM.org. More on Clixo can be found at www.clixo.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Laski, Toyish Labs, Inc., 1 9178489173, [email protected], https://clixo.com

SOURCE Toyish Labs, Inc.