CLO and BeProduct Launch CLO-Vise PLM Plug-in, Transforming Digital Workflow in the Fashion Industry

With the new CLO-Vise plug-in for BeProduct PLM, brands and designers using the BeProduct PLM platform can effortlessly access a comprehensive spectrum of product information, including color, material, and trims, all within the CLO environment. This integration empowers users to publish CLO-based 3D assets to PLM, including project files, 3D visualization files, colorway information, and renders. By combining BeProduct's Digital Product Creation (DPC) solution with CLO's 3D garment design tools, users can centralize 3D assets, standardize digital workflows, accelerate approvals, and collaborate globally, significantly enhancing the design and development process.

Key benefits of the CLO-vise plug-in include:

Save Time: Streamlined design and development process for faster product development.

Reduced Development Costs: Optimization of resources and expenses associated with product development.

Reduced Material Consumption: Enhanced sustainability through efficient design practices.

Efficient Product Development Process: Better collaboration and communication across teams.

Increased Efficiency and Productivity: Allow designers to focus on creativity rather than administrative tasks.

Leverage Full Potential of 3D: Better visualization and decision-making.

Faster Speed to Market: Accelerate the journey from concept to consumer.

"The integration of CLO 3D and BeProduct PLM through CLO-Vise makes a meaningful step towards streamlining digital product creation." Said Hemant Khandagale, Product Manager at CLO Virtual Fashion. "By aligning 3D design with structured product data, we're enabling teams to work with greater clarity and cohesion – supporting faster decisions and more agile product development."

"We are thrilled to make this plug-in available to our customers," stated Joy Foo, Head of Partnerships at BeProduct. "This integration not only enhances our platform but also provides our users with the tools they need to streamline their workflows and bring products to market faster. Together, we are setting a new standard for efficiency & collaboration."

For more information, please visit clo3d.com and beproduct.com.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

About BeProduct

BeProduct empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to transform their product development process by merging operational efficiency with creative innovation. Designed with collaboration at its core, BeProduct offers a uniquely flexible and comprehensive solution, free from the rigidity and high costs of traditional PLM tools.

