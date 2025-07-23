Cloaked Extends Security Features with Launch of Call Guard and Dark Web, SSN Monitoring to Further Protect Consumers from Spam and Scams

"We believe privacy should feel empowering and Call Guard is our latest step in making this a reality," said Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. "It offers a smarter way to protect phone numbers from scams, spam, and unwanted calls without disconnecting from the world." Post this

"At Cloaked, we believe privacy should feel empowering – not overwhelming – and Call Guard is our latest step in making this a reality," said Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. "It offers a smarter way to protect phone numbers from scams, spam, and unwanted calls without disconnecting from the world, and aligns with Cloaked's mission to provide control and clarity over our personal information across every touchpoint – from emails to passwords to phone calls and beyond."

As digital threats become more sophisticated, Cloaked continues to innovate with solutions that make individual privacy personalized and attainable:

Call Guard delivers immediate value by stopping phishing attempts and robocalls before ever reaching the user, drastically reducing spam and scam risk. Sitting between the user and a potential bad actor, Call Guard uses an advanced AI model to filter out unwanted calls by intercepting calls from unsaved numbers. The AI voice model converses with the caller, understands their motive in real-time to analyze patterns and identify potentially harmful calls. Based on this, it decides whether the call should be blocked or let through to the user. Users receive a full list and transcript of rejected calls in real-time to ensure nothing of importance falls through the cracks.

Dark Web & SSN Monitoring empowers users to take timely action and stay informed of potential risk: With this new, 24/7 identity monitoring tool, users are alerted in real-time to where their social security number and other personal data are found on the internet and the dark web. The tool monitors for personal information including SSN, phone number, email address and home address.

These new security features expand Cloaked's already comprehensive suite of privacy features including unlimited identity generation, password management, data removal, identity theft insurance, information storage and more. Both Call Guard and Dark Web & SSN Monitoring help to further Cloaked's mission to help individuals take back control of their personal data, without trading convenience for safety, security and privacy.

Cloaked is committed to security best practices and provides end-to-end encryption with zero-knowledge architecture and unique user databases – ensuring only users have access to their personal data. It is ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified for its overall management of information security and privacy practices and is SOC 2 Type II certified, ensuring users' data is managed with the highest standards of protection.

About Cloaked

Founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device, while removing what is in the public domain. To date, the company has raised over $40 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, Marquee Ventures, and the Chainsmokers' Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit cloaked.com.

