Cloaked Launches Comprehensive Business Privacy Platform, Cloaked Enterprise, to Maximize Employee Hardware and Identity Protection

"People are an organization's greatest asset, yet they're also one of its biggest security risks with personal and corporate data dangerously exposed, making workforce protection critical to cybersecurity today," said Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. "Because Cloaked is designed to meet individuals where and how they use technology, our enterprise service is extremely effective in driving employee engagement while minimizing security threats."

In addition to Cloaked.com, Cloaked Enterprise is now available through AWS Marketplace, enabling on-demand access and seamless integration into existing cloud-based services and checkout. This accessibility furthers Cloaked's commitment to meet customers where they are by offering scalable builds to improve operational security with speed and seamlessness.

At launch, Cloaked Enterprise is being used by thousands of employees across the healthcare, fintech, education, government, and sports sectors, including the Chicago Cubs, reflecting a growing commitment to make employee privacy protection a priority in the workplace.

"The risks from identity theft and hacking continue to increase," said Gina Wietrecki, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Chicago Cubs. "Cloaked provided us with a turnkey solution to protect our employees in a comprehensive way."

Cloaked is committed to security best practices and provides end-to-end encryption with a zero-knowledge architecture. Cloaked Enterprise technology creates unique databases for each user, creating an encrypted barrier between Cloaked, organizations, employee personal data and access. Cloaked is ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified for its overall management of information security and privacy practices. Cloaked has also secured PCI Compliance and SOC 2 Type II certification for the highest standards of protection.

For more information on Cloaked Enterprise, visit www.cloaked.com/business.

About Cloaked

Founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy and security company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where, and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device and remove what is in the public domain. Cloaked Enterprise takes this same foundational approach, while unlocking enterprise tooling, to offer organizations comprehensive employee protection through a distributed and cloud-based managed service, ultimately reducing corporate risk and exposure. To date, the company has raised over $40 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, Marquee Ventures, and the Chainsmokers' Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit cloaked.com.

