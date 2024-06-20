Cloaked Launches Data Removal to Extend All-in-One Privacy Offering and Safeguard Digital Identities

"Today, we're facing a digital identity crisis," said Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. "By having a say over when, how, and what personal information is public from our past into the future, we can minimize security risks and maximize our personal privacy." Post this

"Launching Data Removal is a critical step in delivering a comprehensive solution that helps our subscribers take back control of their personal information and redefine their digital identities," said Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. "Today, we're facing a digital identity crisis as our personal information is being devoured by everyone to influence what we do and how we see ourselves. By having a say over when, how, and what personal information is public from our past into the future, we can minimize security risks and maximize our personal privacy."

Cloaked Data Removal is seamless. Subscribers confirm details, receive a risk report and follow the dashboard as Cloaked Data Removal monitors and removes accessible personal information from public spaces. In addition to providing greater security, Cloaked Data Removal helps to:

Dramatically reduce unwanted spam texts, calls, emails and phishing attempts.

Prevent identity theft and fraud by bad actors.

by bad actors. Protect loved ones by ensuring home addresses and other private details are not accessible.

Put individuals in greater control over how personal information is obtained and used.

Cloaked Data Removal complements Cloaked's existing suite of privacy offerings to put users in control of their personal data. Cloaked's fully integrated, comprehensive platform includes the ability to create unlimited, secure identities, such as working phone numbers, emails, usernames, passwords and credit cards, and gain access to information storage, password management, Identity Theft Protection insurance and batch replacement of vulnerable information with AutoCloak™.

As such, Cloaked is committed to security best practices and provides end-to-end encryption with zero-knowledge architecture. It is ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified for its overall management of information security and privacy practices, and recently received SOC 2 Type II certification, ensuring users' data is managed with the highest standards of protection.

For more information on Cloaked and Cloaked Data Removal, visit www.cloaked.com.

About Cloaked

Founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time with unlimited, unique identities. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device. To date, the company has raised $34 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, Marquee Ventures, and the Chainsmokers' Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit cloaked.com.

Media Contact

Kendra Peavy, Cloaked, 1 929.525.6249, [email protected], cloaked.com

SOURCE Cloaked