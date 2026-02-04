CLOC Elects Laura Dieudonné as Inaugural Chair, Emphasizing Culture, Leadership and Community Impact

"Laura understands how governance, staff execution, and member engagement work together. She brings a practical, people-centered approach that will help CLOC execute with consistency and accountability." -Oyango Snell, President & CEO, CLOC Post this

An active CLOC member since 2016, Dieudonné currently leads the Inclusion & Social Impact Council, which she established to advance inclusive leadership, promote equity and access, and create meaningful ways for professionals to give back. Under her guidance, the council evolved CLOC Cares from a service initiative into a foundation, embedding community service and volunteer engagement into CLOC's broader leadership and development efforts. Dieudonné has also served in multiple leadership roles across the organization, including Atlanta Regional Group Lead, Scholarship Committee member, and a founding member of the Education Advisory Council, bringing a steady, people-first approach.

Dieudonné succeeds Áine Lyons, who served as Board President and will continue to serve on the Board as an Officer and European Lead. "Over the past year, we took important steps to strengthen CLOC's governance and expand the diversity of our board leadership," said Lyons, SVP & Deputy General Counsel at Workday. "Laura has earned deep trust across the organization and brings the clarity, empathy, and steady leadership needed for this next chapter. She understands how to scale responsibility and stewardship while protecting what makes CLOC unique and valuable for our members."

"The election of our inaugural Chair, alongside expanded leadership roles within the board, reflects a more mature organization – one that values diverse leadership, lived experience, and unique perspectives as essential to where we're headed," said Oyango Snell, President & CEO of CLOC. "Laura understands how governance, staff execution, and member engagement work together. She brings a practical, people-centered approach that will help CLOC execute with consistency and accountability."

As Chair, Dieudonné will work closely with CLOC's board and executive leadership to guide strategy, advance global initiatives, and strengthen the organization's long-term governance. Her focus will be on equipping the board and staff to lead effectively, protecting the culture that defines CLOC, and expanding opportunity and access for legal operations professionals across the ecosystem.

"People showed up for me throughout my career, and I see it as my responsibility to pay that forward," said Dieudonné. "As Chair, I want members to know they have someone who will listen, be available, and help connect them to what they need. I also take seriously the responsibility to protect what makes CLOC work, so this community remains strong and accessible for those who come next."

The leadership announcement comes as CLOC prepares for a series of major global gatherings in the months ahead. Later this week, CLOC will bring its Europe community together at the Europe Summit on Feb. 5 in London. The organization will host the CLOC Global Institute in Chicago from May 11-14, with additional events planned in APAC and Latin America.

