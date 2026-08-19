CLOC Launches 'AI Intensive' Practitioner-Led AI Training for Legal Operations

"By grounding this program in peer-to-peer collaboration and applied execution, we are helping leaders improve legal service delivery at every stage of maturity." –Alex Gao, CLOC Board Member and Senior Director, Legal Operations at Hilton Worldwide Post this

"AI adoption in legal operations comes down to speed and quality of execution. The organizations that win will be the ones that move past pilot programs and build real operational capability," said Oyango Snell, President and CEO of CLOC. "That's exactly what CLOC's AI Intensive is designed to do: give legal ops leaders the skills, and the confidence to deploy AI across their organizations, starting now."

Participants can engage at the level that best matches their needs. Those earlier in their AI journey can begin with the morning sessions and continue through the full progression, while teams already further along can join later sessions focused on workflows, agents, governance, and scaling. Full-day participants will build upon their work throughout the day and leave with a more complete AI implementation blueprint.

"Leadership is asking legal ops to deliver AI at a pace and scale that outstrips what most teams have the framework to execute," said Mark Allen, CLOC Board Member and Senior Director of Legal Innovation at Legora. "This program gives them that structure, so ambition and execution move at the same speed."

CLOC's AI Intensive is developed with and grounded in the experience of legal operations professionals, and brings together experts from across the legal ecosystem. Every session is built around practical, real-world application, so participants leave with a tangible deliverable they can put to work immediately. The program also helps legal departments build long-term governance and strategy.

"To navigate AI adoption, legal teams must balance innovation with governance and practical implementation," said Alex Gao, CLOC Board Member and Senior Director, Legal Operations at Hilton Worldwide. "By grounding this program in peer-to-peer collaboration and applied execution, we are helping leaders improve legal service delivery at every stage of maturity."

CLOC AI Intensive: New York marks the beginning of a broader, multi-channel program. The AI Intensive sits within the CLOC Academy umbrella, delivering timely, fast-moving education that complements the Academy's structured Core 12 competency pathways and certification curriculum. The new platform will expand with additional in-person events in other cities, alongside virtual sessions. The program will have its own online learning hub, with downloadable governance templates, benchmarking reports and more. CLOC will also integrate dedicated AI Intensive programming into its annual Global Institute (CGI).

About CLOC

With more than 6,500 members internationally, CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) is the leading global membership organization dedicated to transforming the business and practice of law. Established in 2015, CLOC provides a global platform for legal operations professionals to connect, share best practices, and drive innovation across the legal ecosystem. For more information, visit cloc.org.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison

LIMELIGHT

[email protected]

Media Contact

Erin Harrison, LIMELIGHT, 1 2036109492, [email protected], www.limelightgrowth.com

SOURCE CLOC