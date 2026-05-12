CLOC Launches Compass, an Interactive Platform To Advance Legal Operations Maturity, in Partnership with Neota Logic

"Legal departments across industries told us the same thing: more work, tighter budgets, flat headcount. That's the reality our members are living every day. Compass gives them a place to start and a clear path forward." – Oyango Snell, Esq., CLOC President & CEO Post this

CLOC's 2026 State of the Industry Report, developed in partnership with Harbor, found that legal departments across industries are navigating the same reality: demand is surging, budgets aren't keeping pace, and headcount is flat. Against that backdrop, 80% of legal departments cite technology strategy as a top priority. The Compass was built in direct response – giving legal ops professionals a practical way to turn that strategy into measurable action.

"Legal departments across industries told us the same thing: more work, tighter budgets, flat headcount. That's the reality our members are living every day. Compass gives them a place to start and a clear path forward – built on the Core 12 framework that this community created together," said Oyango Snell, President and CEO of CLOC.

From Framework to Action

The Core 12 has defined legal operations excellence since 2016. The Maturity Assessment Playbook, released in 2024, gave teams a structures guide to advance through four stages of maturity. Both were built by operators from within the CLOC Community. Compass brings these resources to life, guiding users through a structured assessment of where they stand and where to go next.

Through the platform, users can assess their organization's maturity across the Core 12 functional areas, gaining a clearer picture of strengths, gaps, and opportunities for growth.

Compass enables legal ops professionals to:

Benchmark maturity across key functional areas

Identify capability gaps and areas for improvement

Prioritize next steps with clear, actionable guidance

Legal departments are being asked to deliver more with the same – or fewer – resources. Compass gives teams a structured starting point and a concrete path forward, grounded in the standards the legal ops community has already adopted.

Built Through Partnership: Operators + Technologists

The development of Compass reflects a close collaboration between the CLOC Community, CLOC's deep domain expertise and Neota Logic's delivery capability. CLOC brought decades of operator insight and the Core 12 framework, which Neota designed and built into a working experience for practitioners.

"Compass reflects Neota Logic's mission to turn complex expertise into actionable outcomes. By powering CLOC's industry vision with our deterministic platform, we've built an intuitive experience that gives legal ops teams instant, data-driven clarity to benchmark their progress and secure buy-in on their path to maturity," said Vinay Varma, Chief Customer Officer at Neota Logic.

The Compass was built from the inside out. The legal operations practitioners who shaped the Maturity Assessment Playbook bring real-world experience from some of the world's leading organizations. They include: Dana Harris, Director, Head of Law Department Projects, Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company; Lindsay Staples, Head of Legal Operations, Beta Technologies; David Areias, Managing Partner, Areias Advogados; and Cuong Quach, Director, Enterprise Project Management, Holland & Knight; and Diderico van Eyl, General Manager and Chief Counsel, Intellectual Property at SABIC.

"Our committee spent considerable time defining what maturity really looks like across each of the Core 12 functional areas – the nuances, the progression, what good actually looks like at each stage. Seeing that work become something any legal ops professional can now interact with and act on is immensely gratifying," said Lindsay Staples.

Availability

Currently in beta, and ready for complete assessments across the Core 12, the Compass is available exclusively to CLOC members. The Compass is expected to increase engagement across CLOC's global community while promoting broader adoption of shared standards. During this beta period, CLOC is also collecting member feedback to help shape future features.

About CLOC

CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) is the leading global membership organization dedicated to transforming the business and practice of law. CLOC provides a platform for legal operations professionals to connect, share best practices, and drive innovation across the legal ecosystem. For more information, visit cloc.org.

About Neota Logic

Your legal team has the expertise. It doesn't have the capacity to apply it at the volume the business demands. Neota partners with your team to design, build, and run governed AI workflows that orchestrate your rules, AI, and human judgment across the work your team shouldn't be doing manually. The result is consistent, defensible output your lawyers can stand behind.

Media Contact:

Erin Harrison

LIMELIGHT

[email protected]

Media Contact

Erin Harrison, LIMELIGHT, 1 2036109492, [email protected], limelightgrowth.com

SOURCE CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium)