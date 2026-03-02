CLOC Releases 2026 State of the Industry Report: Rising Legal Demand Outpaces Budget and Staffing Growth, Forcing Operational Shift

Only 37% of legal departments expect outside counsel spend increases, down sharply from 58% last year

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium), the leading member-based association for the global legal operations community, today released its 2026 State of the Industry Report. The report is based on the 2025 Harbor Law Department Survey, in collaboration with CLOC and highlights a structural shift in the legal function: demand is rising rapidly in complex areas while budget and headcount growth expectations flatten, forcing departments to rely on operational discipline, technology, and governance to maintain performance.

The 2026 findings reveal a structural productivity gap: While workload demand continues to surge in complex areas such as regulatory compliance (63%) and cybersecurity (58%), budget and headcount growth have flattened. Only 37% of legal departments expect an increase in outside counsel spend – a sharp decline from 58% the previous year – signaling that organizations are no longer using external spend as a primary release valve for increased demand. At the same time, only 32% of departments expect attorney headcount increases, reinforcing the need to absorb rising workload through operational efficiency rather than staffing expansion.

"This data confirms that legal departments are operating under fundamentally different economic constraints than in prior years," said Oyango Snell, President & CEO of CLOC. "Demand is accelerating in areas like regulatory compliance and cybersecurity, yet budget and staffing growth are not keeping pace. Legal operations has become the strategic lever that allows departments to close this productivity gap by applying financial discipline, technology strategy, and governance to deliver more without proportional resource increases."

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

Demand Outpaces Resources: Regulatory compliance (63%) and cybersecurity (58%) are driving significant workload increases, yet only 47% of departments expect inside legal spend increases and just 32% expect attorney headcount growth, creating a structural productivity gap.

AI Moves from Pilot to Policy: 85% of legal departments now have dedicated AI oversight or resources, marking a decisive shift toward enterprise-level governance.

Budget Growth Expectations Are Declining: Only 37% of departments expect outside counsel spend to increase, down sharply from 58% last year, while expectations for inside legal spend increases fell from 65% to 47%, signaling tighter financial discipline despite rising workload.

Priorities Are Shifting: Legal operations continues to broaden its scope, as technology strategy (80%), financial management (72%), and outside counsel and vendor management (62%) have become key focus areas.

The report's release coincides with CLOC's preparations for the 2026 CLOC Global Institute (CGI), taking place in Chicago for the first time this May under the theme "Stronger by Design."

"As we prepare to gather in Chicago for our first-ever CGI in the Midwest, I want our members to see this report as a reflection of our collective voice," said Laura Dieudonné, CLOC Chair and Legal Operations & Administration Director at Delta Air Lines. "CLOC has always been built on the idea of people showing up for one another, and this report reflects how our members are responding to rising expectations with focus, discipline, and shared learning. By grounding these insights in real operating experience, we help leaders understand where the function is today and how it continues to strengthen its role across the enterprise."

"This year's survey findings show that legal departments are not retreating in the face of rising complexity, but are redesigning for it," said Lauren Chung, survey editor and Practice Group Lead, Strategy + Transformation at Harbor. "We're seeing organizations respond to sustained demand and constrained budgets by investing in smarter operating models, stronger AI governance, and more disciplined financial management. The shift away from relying on outside counsel as a pressure valve signals a deeper transformation, one grounded in intentional design, data-driven decision-making, and long-term capability building. Legal operations is increasingly positioned as a central driver of how legal departments operate and evolve."

