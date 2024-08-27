Clockwise Launches AI Calendar Prism to Offer Better-Than-Human Scheduling

Clockwise's new visual calendar interface, plus upgraded algorithms, change how teams schedule time at work

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clockwise, the AI-powered calendar optimization solution that helps 40,000 organizations build more productive workdays, launches Prism today, a visual calendar interface set to transform the way we schedule. Prism represents the first major reimagination of the calendar interface in decades, combining Clockwise's advanced scheduling engine with a custom-tuned Large Language Model (LLM) to bring better-than-human scheduling abilities to everyone.

Scheduling is not a new challenge. Pre-pandemic, scheduling with busy teammates was complex and time-consuming to navigate, and as workplaces become increasingly dispersed, finding time to meet has gotten even more complicated. The time spent scheduling, rescheduling, and arranging meetings – which experts refer to as coordination tax – is costly on an individual and organizational level. Given speed of innovation is critical for business growth, Prism is designed to reduce the transaction costs associated with scheduling.

Clockwise leverages the natural language processing capabilities of LLMs to translate calendar intent into its proprietary set of sophisticated algorithms built specifically to reason about time and facilitate the logistics of scheduling. These algorithms, which factor in 160 million calendar events on average per day (in addition to individual schedule availability, workday preferences, and whether or not a meeting is flexible), power the Prism experience. The result is a familiar interface that shortcuts complex and manual scheduling; it's the most intelligent calendar available.

Within Prism, Clockwise users can drag an event to move it, click "reschedule," or make a request via chat to do things like:

Schedule "the impossible": Prism is the first calendar that works like an executive assistant to handle urgent or complex scheduling requests. Even when there's nothing open on the calendar, it quickly looks across schedules of attendees to surface optimal meeting times, and will automatically reschedule conflicts to make room.

Mitigate the scheduling back-and-forth: For users who frequently schedule with external contacts, Prism can create a text-based list of open meeting times, provide a one-off scheduling link based on availability, or even generate a pending meeting proposal to share with attendees for approval.

Manage events in bulk with a single chat: With a single chat prompt like "clear my week," or "schedule 1:1s with everyone on my team," Prism will figure out what needs to move on your calendar and facilitate the scheduling logistics.

Convert to-do lists to calendar events: Prism can turn to-dos into flexible calendar task holds that automatically adjust as a user's week evolves, improving productivity and ensuring time is preserved to actually do the work even as schedules change.

"The biggest remaining unsolved problem in the workplace is how inefficiently we use the most valuable resource for any knowledge work business: time of employees. With Prism, we're making a leap forward in solving that problem," said Matt Martin, CEO of Clockwise. "By marrying recent innovations in natural language processing with Clockwise's powerful scheduling engine, we've finally entered an intelligent calendaring era where we can understand and act on intent to offer a scheduling solution that not only meets but exceeds the needs of modern professionals and companies as a whole."

For too long, scheduling has been a cumbersome and time-consuming task, yet an accepted part of the workday. Prism changes the game by democratizing the benefits of an executive assistant through AI, providing every user with a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to manage their calendar. The result is a more productive workday, and better business outcomes for organizations. To try Prism today, sign up for a free Clockwise account at getclockwise.com.

About Clockwise

Clockwise is an AI-powered calendar assistant that optimizes the workday by building smarter schedules for everyone. The company has created over 6 million hours of time for focused work as part of its mission to help individuals, teams, and organizations make time for the things that matter most. More than 40,000 organizations run on Clockwise, including Atlassian, Asana, Reddit, and Zoom. Learn more at getclockwise.com.

Media Contact

Olivia Zanca, Clockwise, 1 7209898360, [email protected], www.getclockwise.com

SOURCE Clockwise