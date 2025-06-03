Clockwise's Workplace Scheduling Report Reveals There's No One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Achieving a Productive Workday

"These findings demystify much of the conventional 'one-size-fits-most' wisdom about productivity and schedule management, proving that instituting broad-sweeping rules around scheduling in the workplace simply doesn't work," said Matt Martin, co-founder and CEO at Clockwise. Post this

Key Findings

Clockwise's Workplace Scheduling Report uncovers six core insights about how professionals approach their workday.

Personal commitments significantly shape work schedules. External factors like commute times, childcare obligations, and personal commitments emerged as key determinants of fixed availability and schedule boundaries that must be considered and integrated into the workday.

Everyone craves focused work time, but in different ways. The desire for uninterrupted deep work is prevalent (eighty-eight percent of Clockwise users aim to schedule 5+ hours of Focus Time per week), though how people implement it varies considerably. Duration preferences range from 30 minutes to several hours, with timing based on personal energy patterns and priorities throughout the day.

Workday preferences are as unique as individuals themselves. While the vast majority of people surveyed desire more time for focused work in the morning hours, the way that time is spent varies widely based on individual energy levels, work demands, and lifestyle factors. The report found no universal "perfect" schedule, but set routines and transition periods are common to help people mentally compartmentalize their workday.

Fewer, better meetings is the consensus for improved productivity. Most respondents expressed aversion to meetings at the edges of the workday (before 9-10 AM and after 4-5 PM ). To make meetings more effective, adopting popular strategies to limit meeting load is a common practice, including implementing "meeting-free" days (Wednesdays and Fridays are most popular), "meeting stacking" to minimize context switching, and adding short buffer times between meetings.

and after ). To make meetings more effective, adopting popular strategies to limit meeting load is a common practice, including implementing "meeting-free" days (Wednesdays and Fridays are most popular), "meeting stacking" to minimize context switching, and adding short buffer times between meetings. Lunch breaks are a top priority. The data revealed that having a lunch break is the primary calendar non-negotiable, though approaches vary. Flexible lunch windows (between 11 AM - 3 PM ) are common, with most preferring 12-1 PM or 12:30-1:30 PM time slots.

) are common, with most preferring or time slots. Global teams require schedule flexibility. The findings reinforce that scheduling across multiple time zones and finding meeting times that work for everyone is a constant juggling act for dispersed teams. People mention they flex their schedules around a fixed block of overlapping time, often referred to as the "golden hour," to accommodate scheduling with colleagues in other time zones.

"These findings demystify much of the conventional 'one-size-fits-most' wisdom about productivity and schedule management, proving that instituting broad-sweeping rules around scheduling in the workplace simply doesn't work," said Matt Martin, co-founder and CEO at Clockwise. "Instead, improving productivity at scale requires companies to empower their employees to define personal preferences and increasingly leverage AI tooling, like Clockwise, to intelligently evaluate the many options and tradeoffs when booking time on the calendar."

While the ideal workday looks different for everyone, the Workplace Scheduling Report reveals some core principles that underpin a well-managed schedule:

Intentional scheduling that aligns work with personal peak energy levels

Balancing deep work with time for meetings and collaboration

Strategic approach meetings to limit context switching and maximize efficiency

Incorporating mindful breaks to mitigate decision fatigue and burnout

Creating structures that accommodate individual needs and incorporate personal commitments

The data in Clockwise's Workplace Scheduling Report is derived from more than 2,000 Clockwise users who self-reported their workday preferences, alongside Clockwise-analyzed, aggregated, and anonymized data from more than 80 million meetings. The data was collected from January 1, 2023 to April 31, 2025.

