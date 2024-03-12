Clockworks Analytics Appoints Alex Grace as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned Building Analytics Leader to Oversee Global Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clockworks Analytics, a leading provider of automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) software, today announced the promotion of Alex Grace to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Grace will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Clockworks Analytics' global sales, marketing, and customer success efforts.

"Alex has been a cornerstone of Clockworks Analytics' success for over a decade," said Nick Gayeski, Co-CEO of Clockworks Analytics. "His extensive experience in the building analytics industry, combined with his proven leadership in sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as our shared vision for the future of the business, make him the ideal candidate to lead our commercial organization."

Mr. Grace brings over fifteen years of experience in the technology industry to his new role. Over the past eleven years at Clockworks Analytics, he has demonstrably built and led high-performing teams across various leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales & Business Development and Director of Business Development. In these roles, he played a pivotal role in establishing Clockworks Analytics as the global leader in the FDD space and contributing to Clockworks' recent $16M funding and 40% revenue growth in the past year.

"I am honored to be appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Clockworks Analytics," said Alex. "I am more confident than ever in the strength of our product and the market need for accurate, scalable building analytics to enable facilities teams and their service providers to get more done, save more energy, and reduce risk across their portfolios. We are in a phase of accelerating growth. I am pleased to lead our go-to-market strategy and serve our exceptional enterprise and partner teams domestically and internationally as we scale to meet market demand."

"Alex has shown that he is equally adept at being both a player and a coach—which is a rare combination of skills," said Brian Day, Co-CEO of Clockworks Analytics. "This is especially important in a high-growth business in an emerging market. Alex has consistently proven that he can attract and motivate high performing, go-to-market teammates."

About Alex Grace

Alex Grace is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in smart building technology, big data analytics, and their impacts on building operations. Having served in various leadership roles at Clockworks Analytics for over a decade, he has demonstrably contributed to the company's growth and recognition as a global leader in automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics. He has spoken at many national conferences on energy efficiency and analytics and is a published author in the textbook "Automated Diagnostics & Analytics for Buildings."

Connect with Alex: LinkedIn

About Clockworks Analytics

Clockworks Analytics is an essential smart building intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights into property operations for facility and energy managers. Through its technology, which is the world's most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics software, the company proactively identifies inefficiencies and root causes within building systems and prioritizes the most urgent tasks for building staff in real time. By creating an unprecedented level of operational intelligence about a building, Clockworks helps property teams improve the reliability of their buildings' equipment, while improving air quality and reducing energy consumption and operational costs. To learn more, visit http://www.clockworksanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Fisher, Clockworks Analytics, 1 617-514-0115, [email protected], http://www.clockworksanalytics.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Clockworks Analytics