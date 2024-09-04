Clonakilty Distillery Unveils Its First Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

"Every element from the barley we grow to the final bottling, has been handled with the utmost care and precision. This release is more than a whiskey; it's a celebration of our heritage, our craft, and the remarkable people who bring it to life." Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce our first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey," says Michael Scully, Founder of Clonakilty Distillery. "This whiskey is a true reflection of our dedication to our craft, our commitment to quality, and our deep connection to the land and sea that surrounds us. It's a spirit that tells the story of our origins, with a complexity and depth that is of unparalleled quality."

Triple distilled in traditional copper pot stills at Clonakilty's state-of-the-art, eco-efficient distillery, the whiskey undergoes an extended fermentation lasting over 100 hours, creating a rich, complex base. The spirit is then matured in a carefully curated selection of ex-Bourbon, Amontillado sherry, and Oloroso sherry casks at the distillery's Atlantic Ocean Warehouse. This unique coastal aging process imbues a distinct maritime flavor profile, setting it apart from other Irish whiskeys.

Following cask maturation, the whiskey is slowly reduced to its bottling strength of 46% ABV over a period of up to two weeks, ensuring a harmonious blending of flavors. Each bottle is then filled, labeled, and packaged in-house to ensure the highest standards of quality and authenticity.

On the nose, Clonakilty Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey offers inviting aromas of vanilla sweetness, layered with hints of demerara sugar, citrus peel, and kiwi. The palate relieves a symphony of flavors, from creamy vanilla and caramelized pear to crisp apple, all unfolding into a gentle wood spice, dark chocolate, and orange zest. The finish is elegantly long, with lingering notes of sea salt and caramel – a true testament to the whiskey's coastal origins.

"This whiskey is the culmination of years of passion, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence by our team," says Oisin Mulcahy, Head Distiller of Clonakilty Distillery. "Every element from the barley we grow to the final bottling, has been handled with the utmost care and precision. This release is more than a whiskey; it's a celebration of our heritage, our craft, and the remarkable people who bring it to life. I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved together."

Clonakilty Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey retails for $49.99 and is now available for purchase at select retailers and through Clonakilty's online shop. For more information, visit https://clonakiltydistillery.ie/.

About Clonakilty Distillery

Clonakilty Distillery is a small, family-run, state-of-the-art distillery located on the Irish coast in the town of Clonakilty, Ireland. The Scully family has been farming the lands in the Irish countryside for nine successive generations. They consider their home one of the most beautiful locations in the world, and it is their mission to create Clonakilty Whiskey utilizing the best resources that nature has to offer including prime land, pristine water and salt sea air: the perfect ingredients for a maritime distillery.

