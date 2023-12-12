Closed! $11 million in Non-Recourse Mezzanine Financing for Ground-Up Condominium Project

"This achievement reflects our dedication to fostering strategic partnerships and delivering financial solutions that drive the success of innovative real estate ventures," said John Levy, President at John B. Levy & Company. Post this

The Lowell is situated in a prime location and will deliver a luxury condominium project with unparalleled finishes and remarkable walkability for the area. JBLCO recognizes the significance of this development in meeting the evolving demands of the real estate market and is proud to have financially contributed to its realization.

This project aligns with JBLCO's mission to empower real estate developers with the necessary resources to bring visionary projects to life. The firm has significant expertise in developing and navigating complex financial landscapes and aggressively seeks additional opportunities.

About John B. Levy & Company John B. Levy & Company is a premier real estate investment banking firm that provides various financial services, including debt and equity placement for commercial real estate transactions. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, JBL&Co. has a proven track record of successfully navigating the complexities of the real estate finance landscape.

