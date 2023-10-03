Closed Escrow Appoints Marcine Kline as Vice President and Senior Escrow Officer

"I am honored to officially join the incredible team at Closed Escrow as we aim to serve as a leader and innovator in our industry," said Marcine Kline. Tweet this

"I am honored to officially join the incredible team at Closed Escrow," said Marcine Kline. "Along with my fellow team members, Patsy Addy and Michelle Sorice, we are here to serve as a neutral third party throughout the entire transaction process, keeping a client's best interest in mind. I am excited to be a part of this next chapter as we aim to serve as a leader and innovator in our industry and ultimately ensure a seamless transition and peace of mind during one of the most important decisions of a client's life."

Marcine got her start with independent escrow companies at the onset of her career, and in 1986—the age of Reaganomics and new tax codes—opened her own firm. Setting her drive and strong work ethic in place, she quickly rose to success. Outside of the office, Marcine is an avid traveler, voracious reader and social butterfly. She enjoys spending time with her husband and entertaining friends, many of whom started out as her clients.

Closed Escrow is committed to guiding clients through all aspects of the sale/purchase transaction process while serving their best interests from start to finish. Holding the highest standards, the group holds a neutral third party throughout the transaction process. Known for their white-glove service approach, the team at Closed Escrow remains in constant communication with all parties, provide key updates on the status of documents, keep a realistic and simplified timeline, and maintain the highest level of professionalism at all times. Closed Escrow's impeccable reputation as leaders in our industry comes from their expertise, thoroughness, long lasting relationships and dedication to all parties involved.

"As one of the most successful and respected professionals in our industry, Marcine has served as a leader and trusted advisor for agents and clients across Southern California," said Brandon Braga, Officer at Closed Escrow. "Closed Escrow has just recruited one of the best in the business and we look forward to working with Marcine in her new role."

Closed Escrow's office is located at 12711 Ventura Blvd Suite 280, Studio City, CA 91604. To learn more about Closed Escrow, please visit https://closedescrowinc.com/.

Closed Escrow

Founded in 2015, Closed Escrow is a Southern California based company that facilitates a variety of real estate transactions for a diverse range of clientele. The in-house team delivers the highest level of professional service to bring peace of mind to clients while guiding them through every aspect of the sales process. Closed Escrow specializes in pre-sale services, including preparing back-end documents ahead of time to make the escrow process as smooth as possible, ordering city reports, national hazard disclosures and working with the title team to clear title exceptions, residential purchases, including luxury sales, resales, new construction, vacant land, "For Sale By Owner" and multi-unit properties, probate, including court confirmed sales, IAEA sales, donation escrows, beneficiary or heir buyouts, trust sales, commercial property sales and purchase, residential income sales and refinances.

