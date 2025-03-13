Closet Organization For All: Stylebook Closet App Launches New Suite of Tools to Welcome New Users

"It was clear that users wanted a faster and easier way to add items to the closet. We wanted to remove that barrier, because there are so many benefits to building your personal style once start," said Co-Founder Jess Atkins Post this

"Over the 15 years since we launched Stylebook, we've been listening to users to see which areas of the app they want to see improved," said co-founder Jess Atkins. "It was clear that users wanted a faster and easier way to add items to the closet. We wanted to remove that barrier, because there are so many benefits to building your personal style once you get started."

At its core, Stylebook lets users inventory their closets, collage magazine-style outfits, and track what they wear on the calendar. The Style Stats tool then automatically analyzes how customers wear their clothes - helping them spend less, reduce clothing waste, and enjoy their clothes more. Keeping a virtual closet helps users avoid duplicate purchases, buy only what will complement their wardrobe, and reduce excess spending on clothes.

With the addition of Stylebook 10's enhancements to the core features, such as AI background removal, the app has become significantly more user-friendly. Stylebook has also tapped into the power of Apple Intelligence to introduce an AI text-to-image generator that converts descriptions (like "black leather jacket" or "red turtleneck") into clothing images ready to be added to the closet. New multiple import features can import and cut out dozens of photos from the photo library in seconds. Users can drag and drop clothing images from Google Lens, websites, email receipts, or text messages directly into the app, making it easier and faster to start - and benefit from - their closet inventory.

Another major addition is automatic sync support, which lets users seamlessly switch between their iPhone and iPad, so they can take advantage of the bigger iPad screen and easily access their closet on the go. This feature has the added benefit of safeguarding the customer's data against accidental deletion.

Created by a husband and wife team, Jess and Bill Atkins, in 2009, the software has grown from a simple clothing and outfit inventory inspired by Jess's experience interning in the Vogue fashion closet, to a comprehensive closet management system encompassing over 120 features.

Media Contact

Jess Atkins, left brain / right brain, LLC, 1 609-252-0200, [email protected], https://www.stylebookapp.com

SOURCE left brain / right brain, LLC