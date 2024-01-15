Cloud and Medical Device Cybersecurity: The FDA's 2023 Guidelines, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert panel will dissect the intricacies of the new guidelines, focusing on the dual importance of device security and cloud-based data management. Post this

The webinar will explore key areas such as threat modeling for interconnected devices, cybersecurity risk assessment in cloud environments, interoperability considerations, management of third-party software components and the development of comprehensive Software Bills of Materials (SBOM). Key discussions will include safeguarding patient data in the cloud, ensuring secure data transmission between devices and cloud platforms and navigating the broader evolving regulatory framework for cloud-enabled medical devices.

Join this insightful webinar to be part of a forward-thinking community eager to master the future of medical device cybersecurity in the cloud era.

Join Flair Bar, Co-Founder & COO, Sternum; Alan Minsk, Partner and Lead of Food & Drug Practice Team, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP; Daniel Adler, Co-Founder & CEO, BioT; John Miller, VP Americas, BioT; and Alex Smith, Director of Regulatory Science, Hogan Lovells LLP, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12pm EST (5pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cloud and Medical Device Cybersecurity: The FDA's 2023 Guidelines.

