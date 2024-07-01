Cloud-Based, Hosted, SaaS Software for Public Environmental Health by Inspect2go

Inspect2go offers cloud-based software for public health departments. Systems include web-based permitting solutions and cloud-hosted databases with ongoing SaaS subscription services.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. , July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We offer cloud-based software for public health and environmental health agencies nationwide. These SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) total solutions include hosted, web-based software and a SQL database. Cloud solutions include inspection software, data management solutions, permitting/licensing systems, and other solutions for state and local public health agencies, with an emphasis on environmental health departments. Software modules include reporting, electronic permitting, online licensing, inspection scheduling, letter generation, case/document management systems, payment portals, and custom dashboards.
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
