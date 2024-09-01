Cloud Bridge Solutions Inc Ranks No. 262 on the 2024 Inc.5000 list of Fastest-Growing companies

We remain focused on our mission to deliver top-tier IT and Life Sciences consulting and technology delivery services, helping businesses navigate and thrive in today's dynamic technological landscape. we look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation... Arun Vellanki Co-Founder Post this

Established in Boston, Cloud Bridge Solutions has rapidly evolved from a specialized IT & life Sciences technology delivery firm into a comprehensive powerhouse in cloud migration, government IT projects support, and strategic talent solutions. With an impressive track record of doubling its revenue annually over the past 3 years, Cloud Bridge Solutions has expanded its team to over 100 professionals across the U.S., India, and other global locations. This accolade reflects the company's unwavering commitment to driving business transformation through cutting-edge staffing and cloud consulting services.

Co-founded by Arun Vellanki, an industry visionary, Cloud Bridge Solutions was born out of a desire to bridge the gap between traditional IT services and the demands of modern, cloud-based solutions. The firm serves as a strategic partner to both innovative startups and established corporations, providing them with access to top-tier talent and advanced cloud technologies to overcome complex IT challenges. Cloud Bridge Solutions specializes in seamlessly integrating cloud solutions with legacy systems, optimizing business processes, and driving operational efficiency.

With a mission to disrupt the conventional IT consulting model, Cloud Bridge Solutions empowers corporations to innovate like agile startups while scaling with the robustness of industry giants.

About Cloud Bridge Solutions

Founded in 2019, Cloud Bridge Solutions is an IT consulting and staffing firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a global offices in India and Canada The company accelerates digital transformation through state-of-the-art cloud solutions and technology delivery services, supporting both startups and large enterprises. Cloud Bridge's consulting arm fosters innovation by partnering with forward-thinking businesses, investing in high-potential opportunities, and delivering customized IT solutions that drive sustainable growth. This dual focus enables Cloud Bridge to not only offer IT services but also to help build the businesses of the future.

We'd love to connect. For more information Visit www.cloudbridgeusa.com or email us today [email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Media Contact

HR team, Cloud Bridge Solutions Inc, 1 7744329051, [email protected], www.cloudbridgeusa.com

SOURCE Cloud Bridge Solutions Inc