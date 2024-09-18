Cloud Champions Unveiled: 2024 Stratus Awards Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

Business Intelligence Group Recognizes Top Performers Driving the Cloud Forward
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future is in the cloud, and the Business Intelligence Group is shining a spotlight on the companies, products, and individuals shaping this transformative landscape. Today, the Business Intelligence Group proudly announces the winners of the 11th annual, 2024 Stratus Awards, honoring the pioneers and teams advancing cloud technologies.
"Cloud technology has become the backbone of modern business," says Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "For 11 years, the Stratus Awards have celebrated the visionaries who are pushing boundaries, building cutting-edge solutions, and empowering businesses to thrive in the cloud era. Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding performances."
The 2024 Stratus Award winners are:
Top Executives
Amol Waishampayan, Chief Product Officer, fullthrottle.ai
Pradeep Kumar Saraswathi, PMTS Software Engineering, Salesforce
Preyaa Atri, Senior Data Engineer, HSAD (LG Electronics)
Top Organizations
Aviatrix Systems, Inc. - Cloud Integrator
Effectual Inc. - Cloud Company
Ellucian - Software as a Service
InFlux Technologies - Cloud Company
MinIO - Storage Technology
TEKsystems Global Services - Managed Service Provider
VAI Cloud LLC - Platform as a Service
Vultr - Cloud Disruptor
Top Products/Services
a3Marketplace - Platform as a Service
Anteriad Marketing Cloud - Managed Service Provider
AuditBoard Modern Connected Risk Platform - Platform as a Service
Baffle Data Security - Cloud Security Service
BigPanda - Artificial Intelligence
Blecon - Internet of Things (IoT)
Data Dynamics - Security
Enablon ESG Excellence - Software as a Service
EY.ai EYQ - a Generative AI ecosystem - Artificial Intelligence
fullthrottle.ai - Software as a Service
IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC - Infrastructure as a Service
Impel - Software as a Service
Parallels RAS - Cloud Integrator
Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio - Cloud Security Service
SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability - Software as a Service
Tangoe One Cloud - Managed Service Provider
Temporal - Cloud Company
Wolters Kluwer CCH iFirm AML - Cloud Collaboration
ZEMA Global Data - Private Cloud Provider
The Stratus Awards panel of judges also recommended that the following companies and services be recognized as "Finalists" for their documented performances. Stratus Award Finalists include: Acumatica, BillingPlatform, CloudZero, Forward Enterprise, Impel, LogicMonitor - Edwin AI, MYOB Acumatica, Nozomi Networks Vantage IQ Platform, SingleStore, Sigma Computing, SolarWinds Observability, and Wolters Kluwer - Twinfield DossierFlow.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
