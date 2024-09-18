Cloud Champions Unveiled: 2024 Stratus Awards Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

For 11 years, the Stratus Awards have celebrated the visionaries who are pushing boundaries, building cutting-edge solutions, and empowering businesses to thrive in the cloud era. Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding performances. Post this

The 2024 Stratus Award winners are:

Top Executives

Amol Waishampayan, Chief Product Officer, fullthrottle.ai

Pradeep Kumar Saraswathi, PMTS Software Engineering, Salesforce

Preyaa Atri, Senior Data Engineer, HSAD (LG Electronics)

Top Organizations

Aviatrix Systems, Inc. - Cloud Integrator

Effectual Inc. - Cloud Company

Ellucian - Software as a Service

InFlux Technologies - Cloud Company

MinIO - Storage Technology

TEKsystems Global Services - Managed Service Provider

VAI Cloud LLC - Platform as a Service

Vultr - Cloud Disruptor

Top Products/Services

a3Marketplace - Platform as a Service

Anteriad Marketing Cloud - Managed Service Provider

AuditBoard Modern Connected Risk Platform - Platform as a Service

Baffle Data Security - Cloud Security Service

BigPanda - Artificial Intelligence

Blecon - Internet of Things (IoT)

Data Dynamics - Security

Enablon ESG Excellence - Software as a Service

EY.ai EYQ - a Generative AI ecosystem - Artificial Intelligence

fullthrottle.ai - Software as a Service

IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC - Infrastructure as a Service

Impel - Software as a Service

Parallels RAS - Cloud Integrator

Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio - Cloud Security Service

SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability - Software as a Service

Tangoe One Cloud - Managed Service Provider

Temporal - Cloud Company

Wolters Kluwer CCH iFirm AML - Cloud Collaboration

ZEMA Global Data - Private Cloud Provider

The Stratus Awards panel of judges also recommended that the following companies and services be recognized as "Finalists" for their documented performances. Stratus Award Finalists include: Acumatica, BillingPlatform, CloudZero, Forward Enterprise, Impel, LogicMonitor - Edwin AI, MYOB Acumatica, Nozomi Networks Vantage IQ Platform, SingleStore, Sigma Computing, SolarWinds Observability, and Wolters Kluwer - Twinfield DossierFlow.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

