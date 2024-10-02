Cloud Coach Appoints Frank Nardi as CEO to Drive Innovation and Growth

"As businesses increasingly recognize the critical role of post-sales processes in impacting customer experience, retention, and growth, our unified platform is perfectly positioned to deliver exceptional value." - Frank Nardi, CEO of Cloud Coach Post this

In his new role, Nardi will oversee Cloud Coach's continued development of cutting-edge solutions that consolidate onboarding, professional services, and customer success into a single tool built on Salesforce, designed to streamline and improve post-sales processes.

"I'm thrilled to join Cloud Coach at this exciting time," said Frank Nardi, CEO of Cloud Coach. "As businesses increasingly recognize the critical role of post-sales processes in impacting customer experience, retention, and growth, our unified platform is perfectly positioned to deliver exceptional value. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on their strong foundation and empower more businesses to achieve their strategic goals."

Daan Visscher, Co-Head North America & Investment Director, Main Capital Partners, said, "Frank's history of success makes him the ideal leader for Cloud Coach. His deep understanding of technology and customer needs will help us continue to drive growth and innovation. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Nardi's background includes executive roles at leading technology firms, where he successfully launched new products and expanded market reach. His experience includes serving as Vice President of Sales at PGI and Chief Operations Officer at Omega High Impact Solutions.

In June 2023, Cloud Coach was acquired by Main Capital Partners, a leading force in software investment dedicated to driving continuous growth through strategic international expansion.

