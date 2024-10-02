Cloud Coach Appoints Frank Nardi as CEO to Drive Innovation and Growth

Cloud Coach, a leading provider of project and task management solutions for post-sales processes, today announced the appointment of Frank Nardi as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Coach, a leading provider of project and task management solutions for post-sales processes, today announced the appointment of Frank Nardi as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This strategic move strengthens Cloud Coach's leadership as the company continues to expand its global footprint and drive innovation.
Nardi joins Cloud Coach from Cin7, where he excelled as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in the technology sector and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth in high-performance SaaS organizations. Recognized in 2024 as one of the top 50 CROs to watch in B2B tech by Pavilion, Nardi is known for his expertise in go-to-market strategies and operational excellence.
In his new role, Nardi will oversee Cloud Coach's continued development of cutting-edge solutions that consolidate onboarding, professional services, and customer success into a single tool built on Salesforce, designed to streamline and improve post-sales processes.
"I'm thrilled to join Cloud Coach at this exciting time," said Frank Nardi, CEO of Cloud Coach. "As businesses increasingly recognize the critical role of post-sales processes in impacting customer experience, retention, and growth, our unified platform is perfectly positioned to deliver exceptional value. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on their strong foundation and empower more businesses to achieve their strategic goals."
Daan Visscher, Co-Head North America & Investment Director, Main Capital Partners, said, "Frank's history of success makes him the ideal leader for Cloud Coach. His deep understanding of technology and customer needs will help us continue to drive growth and innovation. We are excited to welcome him to the team."
Nardi's background includes executive roles at leading technology firms, where he successfully launched new products and expanded market reach. His experience includes serving as Vice President of Sales at PGI and Chief Operations Officer at Omega High Impact Solutions.
In June 2023, Cloud Coach was acquired by Main Capital Partners, a leading force in software investment dedicated to driving continuous growth through strategic international expansion.
About Cloud Coach
Cloud Coach simplifies post-sales operations by unifying onboarding, professional services, and customer success into a single, Salesforce-native platform. Our solution empowers teams to deliver consistent, high-quality customer experiences, breaking down operational barriers to foster seamless collaboration and efficiency. At Cloud Coach, we enable businesses to onboard, service, and succeed—all from one platform.
