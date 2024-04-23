Cloud Coach launches Customer Success capabilities for Salesforce

Daryl Garcia, CEO at Cloud Coach, said: "With Cloud Coach Customer Success, businesses can now manage their full Customer 360 from one place." Post this

When combined with Cloud Coach's existing Onboarding and Professional Services functionality, Cloud Coach Customer Success allows users to gain insights into the full customer journey, from onboarding to renewal, removing data silos and increasing the opportunity to grow accounts by providing a full picture of the customer lifetime value: all within the Salesforce platform.

Nic Widhalm, CRO at Cloud Coach, said: "For businesses to be truly successful, Customer Success teams will move away from simply looking at traditional metrics like retention and instead view the Customer 360 in its entirety.

"By providing customer information in real-time, from one unified place, Customer Success teams can take the proactive steps needed to not only retain accounts, but expand them - reducing the burden on sales teams."

Daryl Garcia, CEO at Cloud Coach, said: "All too frequently organizations are managing Onboarding, Services, & Success through multiple, disparate platforms.

"With Cloud Coach Customer Success, businesses can now manage their full Customer 360 from one place. Data is no longer siloed, the administration burden of managing a range of solutions is removed and adoption is simplified.

"Ultimately, customers can use the power of the Salesforce platform to surface data that really matters, giving their accounts the best possible chance of success."

About Cloud Coach

Cloud Coach is a Customer Onboarding & PSA solution provider built on the Salesforce platform for businesses that want to make strategic investments into their success.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Cloud Coach Marketing, Cloud Coach, 1 970-239-3892, [email protected], http://cloudcoach.com

SOURCE Cloud Coach