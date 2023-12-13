Cloud Computing Challenges and Opportunities Drive Business Strategy in 2024

The cloud offers critical benefits, from driving innovation to providing real-time access to data. But it also introduces risk. Proactive businesses carefully evaluate cloud computing challenges and opportunities, tailoring their approach to align with business needs. Post this

"The cloud offers critical benefits, from driving innovation to providing real-time access to data," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "But it also introduces risk. Proactive businesses carefully evaluate cloud computing challenges and opportunities, tailoring their approach to align with business needs."

Security and Compliance

"Multi-cloud environments add complexity, and cloud services generally entail passing data to a third party service provider. At the same time, privacy regulations, particularly in highly-regulated industries, impose strict controls. Organizations must update their security and compliance strategies accordingly, as traditional approaches will no longer prove effective."

Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Strategies Bring Both Benefits and Risks

"Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions provide several key benefits, including cost reductions, reduced risk, and increased flexibility. However, they also add complexity to information governance, as data resides in multiple locations, with multiple service providers. This situation can lead to data silos and compliance issues."

Empowering Innovation

"Cloud computing opens the door for transformative technologies and exciting innovations by making emerging technologies accessible at scale. For instance, with the cloud, businesses can access AI, machine learning, and big data analytics without having to make substantial infrastructure investments. This allows even small businesses to gain a competitive edge."

Ability to Leverage Real-time Data

"The cloud delivers up-to-the-minute information. This allows businesses to react quickly to changes in the market. It also enables manufacturers to monitor any changes in complex factory equipment in real time, streamlining maintenance and reducing downtime."

Strategic Cloud Computing Experts

Harnessing the powerful benefits of cloud computing while mitigating the risks imposed by increased complexity and evolving security threats requires a balanced approach. Businesses will need to implement security and information governance best practices. With a full range of cloud services, the cloud computing experts at eMazzanti can help.

