Cloud Computing Magazine Names StorageMAP a 2024 Product of the Year Award Winner

Datadobi Recognized for Exceptional Unstructured Data Management Innovation

LEUVEN, Belgium, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded StorageMAP a 2024 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

StorageMAP was recognized for the unparalleled unstructured data management capabilities it provides to large enterprises in the area of cloud computing, such as:

Facilitates advanced applications in the cloud by enhancing the organization and accessibility of unstructured data, making it more suitable for complex analytical processes involving AI and ML

Optimizes cloud storage and reduces costs by efficiently managing unstructured data to ensure that only necessary data is stored, leading to significant cost savings

Enhances data accessibility and usage in cloud computing by organizing and positioning data correctly, ensuring it is readily accessible and usable for cloud-based applications and services

Improves cloud security and compliance by effectively managing unstructured data, mitigating security risks and ensuring adherence to compliance requirements, especially important as data moves to and exists within the potentially exposed cloud environment

Supports cloud scalability by managing data efficiently, ensuring the cloud infrastructure is not overloaded with unnecessary data and allowing for dynamic scaling

Enables effective cloud migration by managing unstructured data efficiently, facilitating fast, scalable, and accurate transitions to, across, and back from cloud environments

"Congratulations to Datadobi for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "StorageMAP is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Datadobi in 2024 and beyond."

"We are honored that TMC and Cloud Computing Magazine have recognized StorageMAP as a 2024 Product of the Year," said Carl D'Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. "We believe it validates the industry's recognition of the critical importance of efficient and effective unstructured data management for creating competitive advantage and business success, as well as for meeting legal and regulations compliance mandates, minimizing data-related risk, optimizing IT efficiency, and lowering data management expenses."

About Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Datadobi, 508-397-0131, [email protected], https://datadobi.com/

Michelle Connolly, TMC Net, 203-852-6800 170, [email protected], https://www.tmcnet.com/

SOURCE Datadobi