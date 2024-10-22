Cloud-Connected Bioreactors: Optimizing Synthetic Biology Scale-Up, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will also present case studies that illustrate the steps taken to reduce costs and mitigate risks during the scale-up process. Post this

They will also present case studies that illustrate the steps taken to reduce costs and mitigate risks during the scale-up process. The attendees will also gain a comprehensive understanding of how cloud-connected bioreactors can dramatically accelerate the scale-up process in biomanufacturing. The speakers will then delve into practical troubleshooting methods, designed to address and overcome common challenges encountered during scale-up.

Moreover, the session will explore effective strategies for reducing costs and de-risking the scale-up process, equipping attendees with tools and knowledge needed to optimize production efficiency and ensure successful outcomes in their biomanufacturing projects.

Register for this webinar to discover how cloud-connected bioreactors are revolutionizing the scale-up process for biomanufacturing.

Join Andrew Horwitz, PhD, Vice President Research and Development, Inscripta; and Kris Tyner, Senior Director, Bioprocess Sciences, Culture Biosciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cloud-Connected Bioreactors: Optimizing Synthetic Biology Scale-Up.

