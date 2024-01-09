Cloud Maven, Inc. Elevates Salesforce Experience with Ocrolus and Document Insight Integration

The Document Insight solution is available on Salesforce AppExchange. Post this

Key highlights of this integration:

Effortless Document Capture: The integration of Ocrolus with Document Insight empowers users to effortlessly upload a wide array of financial documents in multiple formats, including bank statements, Plaid Asset reports, income paystubs, Plaid JSON files, credit card statements, identification documents, and tax returns. These documents are seamlessly processed by Document Insight, ensuring accurate data extraction and secure storage within Salesforce.





Automation: Document Insight seamlessly automates the document analysis process within Salesforce. It accelerates the extraction of critical data from documents, eliminating manual data entry, reducing errors, and significantly expediting document processing. This streamlined efficiency leads to quicker decision-making and enhances operational efficiency.





Robust Data Extraction: Ocrolus's cutting-edge technology enhances data capture accuracy, allowing businesses to extract valuable insights from financial documents rapidly.





Real-time Analytics: Ocrolus' comprehensive analytics capabilities and reporting tools provide businesses with actionable insights, empowering data-driven decision-making.





Enhanced Compliance: Advanced security and compliance measures ensure data privacy and regulatory adherence.





Fraud detection: Document Insight provides a clear sign of tampering made to financial documents like Bank Statements and credit card statements, enabling you to make more informed decisions.

Benefits for the user:

Efficient document handling: Ocrolus and Document Insight combined provide an efficient solution for handling financial documents. It enables the swift processing of large document volumes, particularly advantageous for financial institutions and businesses reliant on precise financial data. This eradicates manual errors and saves time and costs, significantly enhancing overall operational efficiency.





Saves data in one place: Document Insight consolidates extracted data within Salesforce, eliminating the need for users to access external sources to view insights, saving time and cost.





Risk assessment: Ocrolus extracts financial data with precision, enhancing accuracy in risk evaluation. Document Insight identifies fraud and ensures document authenticity, bolstering security. Together, they streamline risk assessment, safeguarding against financial discrepancies and fraud .





and ensures document authenticity, bolstering security. Together, they streamline risk assessment, safeguarding against financial discrepancies and . Seamless integration: The Document Insight application seamlessly integrates with your Salesforce org and processes, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal interruption, reducing operational friction, and enhancing efficiency.





Cost savings: By automating document processing workflow inside Salesforce and reducing the need for manual tasks leads to significant operational cost savings. Businesses can redirect resources to more strategic tasks.





Faster decision-making: With accurate and readily available financial data, decision-makers can act more quickly. This is particularly valuable for loan approvals, financial analysis, and legal processes where timely decisions are critical.





Scalability: As businesses grow, their document analysis needs can increase. The integration of Ocrolus and Document Insight is scalable, accommodating the needs of both small businesses and large enterprises.





Full customization: This integration allows for tailored document analysis, ensuring that it meets specific business requirements.





Accelerates underwriting process: The seamless integration of Ocrolus and Document Insight within Lending Manager software revolutionizes underwriting automation. This integration accelerates the underwriting process by instantly gathering and analyzing critical borrower information. It empowers lenders to make faster, more informed decisions, and drastically reduces manual data entry. This powerful synergy ensures an efficient, error-free, and secure underwriting process, ultimately enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction.

A Game-Changer for Businesses

"Our integration with Ocrolus signifies a significant leap forward in the data extraction realm," said Mr. Jugal Khanna, MD of Cloud Maven Inc. With this combined offering, businesses can streamline their document processes, mitigate risk, and unleash the hidden insights within their documents like never before."

"We are excited to collaborate with Cloud Maven as part of Ocrolus' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the industry," expressed Dan Gaughan, Director of Account Management at Ocrolus. "By integrating Ocrolus into Cloud Maven's CRM infrastructure, their customers will be able to leverage Ocrolus' robust document extraction and analytics capabilities to streamline the processing of bank statements, income documents, and digital banking data, empowering comprehensive and highly predictive data for underwriting. This alliance represents a fusion of our strengths, aimed at driving unparalleled efficiency and accuracy for Cloud Maven users."

About Cloud Maven, Inc:

Cloud Maven Inc. is a Salesforce ISV partner and forward-thinking provider of Salesforce software solutions. Our mission is to empower startups and enterprises of all sizes with confidence in embracing evolving technologies. Through personalized software solutions, we enhance productivity and automate business processes across diverse industries, be it finance, healthcare, or nonprofits. The innovative Document Insight software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their documents while optimizing processes and compliance. To learn more, visit cloudmaveninc.com

About Ocrolus:

Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision-making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting hundreds of document types, including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a trusted solution to detect fraud, analyze cash flows and income, and streamline decisions for 400+ clients across a number of use cases. Customers such as Enova, PayPal, Brex, CrossCountry Mortgage, Plaid, and SoFi leverage Ocrolus automation to build delightful user experiences. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com.

Media Contact

Ashita, Cloud Maven, Inc., 1 (740) 470-0000, [email protected], www.cloudmaveninc.com

Rana Akkaya-Meier, Ocrolus, 1 (646) 850-9090, [email protected], www.ocrolus.com

SOURCE Cloud Maven, Inc.