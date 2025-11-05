Cloud-Native Fulfillment Provider Logiwa Named Inc. Power Partner 2025 for Driving Measurable Growth for 3PLs

"When our customers win competitive deals because they can deploy faster, or scale their fulfillment operations by double digits while maintaining performance, that's the impact we're built to deliver," said Chris Sullivan, VP of Customer Success at Logiwa. Post this

Logiwa's track record of helping 3PLs and fulfillment operations accelerate growth was validated through numerous customer nominations. One customer testimonial highlighted: "[Logiwa IO] assists us in delivering immediate value while our competitors are still configuring their own WMS systems. In this industry, speed is everything–and…Logiwa is our ultimate edge." Logiwa's inclusion in the Inc. Power Partner list reflects this measurable business transformation and competitive advantages gained through the partnership.

"This recognition from Inc. is particularly meaningful because it comes directly from our customers—the supply chain professionals who use Logiwa IO every day to compete and win in their fulfillment network," said Chris Sullivan, VP of Customer Success at Logiwa. "When our customers win competitive deals because they can deploy faster, or scale their fulfillment operations by double digits while maintaining performance, that's the impact we're built to deliver."

Logiwa's fulfillment management platform is designed for operations where speed and scalability drive competitive positioning. The platform's dynamic multitenant architecture, AI-driven optimization, and rapid deployment capabilities enable 3PLs to capture time-sensitive opportunities, expand client relationships, and scale operations efficiently.

This marks Logiwa's second major industry recognition in recent months. In August 2025, the company was named a "Great Supply Chain Partner" by SupplyChainBrain, an honor also based on customer nominations highlighting measurable operational impact.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

The Inc. Power Partner award validates Logiwa's commitment to delivering fast-deploying, AI-powered fulfillment technology that accelerates partner growth and competitive positioning.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI-driven technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover the future of smart fulfillment and how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO at www.logiwa.com.

