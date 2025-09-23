Cloud Powerhouses: 2025 Stratus Awards Honor the Visionaries Reshaping the Digital Frontier

The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, honoring the companies, products, and individuals driving innovation in the cloud across AI, cybersecurity, scalability, sustainability, and service delivery. Now in its 12th year, the program recognized standout organizations such as Effectual Inc., Ellucian, and Skyhigh Security, along with impactful individuals like Apeksha Jain and Rahul Bhatia. Notable product winners include CloudZero, AuditBoard, and Hitachi Vantara, while finalists like fullthrottle.ai and UnityOne.ai were named Cloud Innovators to Watch. Judged by over 500 global experts who provided 60,000+ words of private feedback, the awards celebrate true innovation and measurable business impact. Winners receive a custom trophy, blockchain-secured digital certificate, and industry-wide recognition. Learn more at https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, a prestigious industry award program now in its 12th year that recognizes the companies, products and individuals innovating in the cloud to power the future of business.

Innovation at Cloud Scale

This year's honorees are redefining what's possible in the cloud, from AI and cybersecurity to sustainability, scalability and service delivery. These leaders are not only driving operational excellence but also accelerating digital transformation across industries.

"Cloud computing is the foundation of today's most disruptive technologies — from AI platforms and scalable SaaS solutions to the data centers powering it all," said Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "The 2025 Stratus Award winners exemplify how cloud innovation can drive competitive advantage, customer success and global impact. Congratulations to each of this year's honorees."

More than 500 expert judges from across the globe scored this year's nominations and collectively delivered more than 60,000 words of thoughtful, private feedback to nominees. Winners receive a custom-designed trophy, a secure digital certificate minted on the blockchain, recognition on social media and accolades from peers and industry leaders.

2025 Stratus Award Winners

Organization of the Year

Effectual Inc. – AI Infrastructure/Machine Learning Ops

Ellucian – Software as a Service

Mitchell, an Enlyte Company – Software as a Service

Perficient – Consultant/Integrator/Migrator/Accelerator

Skyhigh Security – Hybrid Cloud/AI Solutions/Applications

Stratus Data LLC – Manufacturing

TEKsystems Global Services – Managed Service Provider

VAI Cloud LLC – Private Cloud Provider

People of the Year

Apeksha Jain – Cloud Innovation

– Cloud Innovation Rahul Bhatia – Cloud for Good Impact Award

Product of the Year

Anteriad Marketing Cloud – Analytics

AuditBoard – Software as a Service

Cloudta ( Beijing ) Technology Co., Ltd. – Infrastructure as a Service

) Technology Co., Ltd. – Infrastructure as a Service CloudZero – FinOps/Cloud Cost Optimization

Enablon ESG Excellence – Software as a Service

Hitachi Vantara – Hybrid Cloud/AI Solutions/Applications

HomeWAV – Software as a Service

Impel's Automotive AI Operating System – Automotive

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management – Security

Keepit – Security

Observo AI – Observability/Monitoring

Ragic – Software as a Service

RedHat AI InstructLab on IBM Cloud – AI Infrastructure/Machine Learning Ops

Tangoe One Cloud – FinOps/Cloud Cost Optimization

Telit Cinterion's deviceWISE® – Internet of Things (IoT)

Worldly – Software as a Service

Finalists: Cloud Innovators to Watch

The Business Intelligence Group is also proud to recognize a select group of finalists who demonstrated exceptional potential and performance: fullthrottle.ai®, Hornetsecurity's 365 Total Protection Plan 4, Impel's Automotive AI Operating System, Sphera's Supply Chain Transparency Solution, UnityOne.ai, and Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.

To view the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

Media Contact

Eliana Starbird, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com

SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC