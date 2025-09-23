Cloud Powerhouses: 2025 Stratus Awards Honor the Visionaries Reshaping the Digital Frontier

The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, honoring the companies, products, and individuals driving innovation in the cloud across AI, cybersecurity, scalability, sustainability, and service delivery. Now in its 12th year, the program recognized standout organizations such as Effectual Inc., Ellucian, and Skyhigh Security, along with impactful individuals like Apeksha Jain and Rahul Bhatia. Notable product winners include CloudZero, AuditBoard, and Hitachi Vantara, while finalists like fullthrottle.ai and UnityOne.ai were named Cloud Innovators to Watch. Judged by over 500 global experts who provided 60,000+ words of private feedback, the awards celebrate true innovation and measurable business impact. Winners receive a custom trophy, blockchain-secured digital certificate, and industry-wide recognition. Learn more at https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, a prestigious industry award program now in its 12th year that recognizes the companies, products and individuals innovating in the cloud to power the future of business.
Innovation at Cloud Scale
This year's honorees are redefining what's possible in the cloud, from AI and cybersecurity to sustainability, scalability and service delivery. These leaders are not only driving operational excellence but also accelerating digital transformation across industries.
"Cloud computing is the foundation of today's most disruptive technologies — from AI platforms and scalable SaaS solutions to the data centers powering it all," said Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "The 2025 Stratus Award winners exemplify how cloud innovation can drive competitive advantage, customer success and global impact. Congratulations to each of this year's honorees."
More than 500 expert judges from across the globe scored this year's nominations and collectively delivered more than 60,000 words of thoughtful, private feedback to nominees. Winners receive a custom-designed trophy, a secure digital certificate minted on the blockchain, recognition on social media and accolades from peers and industry leaders.
2025 Stratus Award Winners
Organization of the Year
- Effectual Inc. – AI Infrastructure/Machine Learning Ops
- Ellucian – Software as a Service
- Mitchell, an Enlyte Company – Software as a Service
- Perficient – Consultant/Integrator/Migrator/Accelerator
- Skyhigh Security – Hybrid Cloud/AI Solutions/Applications
- Stratus Data LLC – Manufacturing
- TEKsystems Global Services – Managed Service Provider
- VAI Cloud LLC – Private Cloud Provider
People of the Year
- Apeksha Jain – Cloud Innovation
- Rahul Bhatia – Cloud for Good Impact Award
Product of the Year
- Anteriad Marketing Cloud – Analytics
- AuditBoard – Software as a Service
- Cloudta (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. – Infrastructure as a Service
- CloudZero – FinOps/Cloud Cost Optimization
- Enablon ESG Excellence – Software as a Service
- Hitachi Vantara – Hybrid Cloud/AI Solutions/Applications
- HomeWAV – Software as a Service
- Impel's Automotive AI Operating System – Automotive
- Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management – Security
- Keepit – Security
- Observo AI – Observability/Monitoring
- Ragic – Software as a Service
- RedHat AI InstructLab on IBM Cloud – AI Infrastructure/Machine Learning Ops
- Tangoe One Cloud – FinOps/Cloud Cost Optimization
- Telit Cinterion's deviceWISE® – Internet of Things (IoT)
- Worldly – Software as a Service
Finalists: Cloud Innovators to Watch
The Business Intelligence Group is also proud to recognize a select group of finalists who demonstrated exceptional potential and performance: fullthrottle.ai®, Hornetsecurity's 365 Total Protection Plan 4, Impel's Automotive AI Operating System, Sphera's Supply Chain Transparency Solution, UnityOne.ai, and Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.
To view the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.
