Cloud Ratings Debuts New "True ROI" Product With True ROI Study of RELAYTO

Improved Pipeline Conversion Rates (93% of total)

Reduced Micro-Site + Content Production Costs (4% of total)

Pipeline Expansion Via Account-Based Marketing (ABM) (2% of total)

Sales Representative Time Savings Via Analytics (1% of total)

Customer interview results were translated into a True ROI financial model with quantitative benefit and cost estimates for representative RELAYTO customers:

Software Company With $100m Revenue: 3-Year ROI of 4,748% (47x) | 2.0 month payback

Services Company With $50m Revenue: 3-Year ROI of 3,299% (33x) | 2.1 month payback

Services Company With $25m Revenue: 3-Year ROI of 1,653% (17x) | 2.3 month payback

"Our customers select RELAYTO to turn B2B content into revenue. We are now excited to receive independent, third-party validation of the ROI from modern buyer-centric content," commented Alex Shevelenko, CEO of RELAYTO. "This is an important milestone not just for RELAYTO but for an era of content-led growth."

"Software that directly touches sales has the opportunity to drive outsized ROI. Our customer interviews and financial modeling of RELAYTO's True ROI, especially its effect on sales pipeline conversion rates, demonstrate this principle," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "We first interacted with RELAYTO through our May 2023 initiation of coverage of the Digital Sales Room Software category, in which RELAYTO was named a 'Leader' and positioned in our high market share / high customer satisfaction quadrant. The results of this True ROI study further validate RELAYTO's category-leading position."

ABOUT CLOUD RATINGS

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Reports - examples include Sales Training + Onboarding Software and Subscription Management Software - combine user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

Please consult Cloud Ratings disclosures for important information related to our research.

cloudratings.com

