Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Account-Based Marketing Software

With the increasing number of stakeholders in the software buying journey, effective coordination of go-to-market (GTM) efforts is critical and makes choosing the right Account-Based Marketing Software a strategic decision," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings.

Over 4,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Account-Based Marketing Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

6sense

Demandbase

Hubspot

Metadata

Rollworks

Terminus

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

Foundry ABM

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

Folloze

Hushly

Madison Logic

Recotap

Signals

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

D&B Rev.Up ABX

Integrate

MRP Prelytix

Salesforce

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/account-based-marketing-abm-software/

Defining Account-Based Marketing Software:

Account-Based Marketing Software are comprehensive solutions designed to enable companies to execute targeted marketing strategies focused on specific high-value accounts. ABM software platforms provide advanced capabilities for identifying and profiling key accounts, integrating data from various sources to gain insights, and creating personalized and tailored campaigns to engage and nurture these accounts throughout the buyer's journey. ABM software platforms typically offer features such as account segmentation, lead scoring, predictive analytics, content personalization, multichannel campaign management, and account-level reporting and analytics, empowering organizations to align their marketing and sales efforts.

Commentary:

"With the increasing number of stakeholders in the software buying journey, effective coordination of go-to-market (GTM) efforts is critical and makes choosing the right Account-Based Marketing Software a strategic decision," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our Cloud Ratings research agenda continues to prioritize GTM functions, including ABM Software, Sales Engagement Platforms, Digital Sales Room Software, and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software."

