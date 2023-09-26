Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Board Management Software

"Strong corporate governance includes getting the basics of running board meetings right, which in today's world is best enabled by board management software solutions," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. Tweet this

Over 4,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Board Management Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

Board Intelligence

Boardable

BoardPro

Convene

OnBoard

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

BoardPAC

Boardvantage

Diligent

Govenda

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

BoardDocs

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

BoardEffect

Sherpany

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/board-management-software/

Defining Board Management Software:

Board Management Software is a specialized digital tool designed to streamline and enhance the governance and administrative processes of organizations, particularly boards of directors. It offers a centralized platform for board members and executives to efficiently collaborate, access important documents, schedule meetings, track agendas, and facilitate communication, all while ensuring data security and compliance. Board management software - also known as board meeting software - aims to improve transparency, productivity, and decision-making within boards, ultimately enabling them to fulfill their responsibilities more effectively and drive the strategic direction of the organization.

Commentary:

"Strong corporate governance includes getting the basics of running board meetings right, which in today's world is best enabled by board management software solutions," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our Cloud Ratings research agenda for the 2nd half of 2023 continues to prioritize the Finance function, including this coverage of Board Management Software and our earlier coverage of Cap Table + Equity Management Software and Subscription Management Software."

