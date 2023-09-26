Cloud Revolution and Sippio Announce Operator Connect Service Integration for Microsoft Teams Phone

"This partnership allows our customers to leverage Sippio's telecom expertise within Microsoft Teams, fostering unified communications and streamlined collaboration." - Chad McGreanor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Revolution Tweet this

"We are thrilled to partner with Sippio and become an Operator Connect provider for Microsoft Teams Phone," said Chad McGreanor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Revolution. "This partnership allows our customers to leverage Sippio's telecom expertise within Microsoft Teams, fostering unified communications and streamlined collaboration."

By integrating Sippio's services with Microsoft Teams Phone, customers can reap several benefits:

Seamless Integration: Make and receive calls using Sippio's services directly within the Microsoft Teams interface, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications or devices.

Enhanced Collaboration: Enjoy a unified communications experience with voice, video, chat, and file-sharing capabilities integrated into a single platform, facilitating seamless connections among team members.

Simplified Management: Easily oversee telecommunication services through the Microsoft Teams admin portal, including number assignment, call routing, and call analytics.

High-Quality Service: Experience the reliability and quality of Sippio's telecommunication services, tailored to meet the specific requirements of Microsoft Teams Phone users.

Cost Savings: Consolidate communication tools into one platform, potentially reducing software and hardware costs while streamlining training and support needs.

Cloud Revolution remains steadfast in delivering top-tier communication solutions, and the partnership with Sippio as an Operator Connect provider for Microsoft Teams Phone demonstrates that commitment. The company looks forward to providing its customers with the advantages of this innovative integration.

About Cloud Revolution

Cloud Revolution is a cutting-edge Cloud Service Provider specializing in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365. The company's extensive proficiency in peripheral ecosystems fosters meaningful engagement, dynamic empowerment, and an elevated technology ROI for clients. At Cloud Revolution, we offer a technology continuum that empowers clients from beginning to end.

To learn more about how Cloud Revolution integrates Sippio's services with Microsoft Teams Phone, or visit our website at www.CloudRevolution.com, call us at +1 (720) 617-3454, or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Chad Mcgreanor, Cloud Revolution, 1 +1 720-617-3454, [email protected], www.cloudrevolution.com

