Cloud Revolution and Sippio Announce Operator Connect Service Integration for Microsoft Teams Phone

Cloud Revolution and Sippio have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Sippio's telecom services with Microsoft Teams Phone through Operator Connect. This collaboration empowers Cloud Revolution's customers to seamlessly enhance their communication and collaboration capabilities within the Microsoft Teams platform.
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Revolution, a leading integrated cloud communications service provider, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Sippio, bringing a new level of telecommunication integration to Microsoft Teams Phone. This collaboration empowers Cloud Revolution's customers to seamlessly harness Sippio's telecom services directly within the Microsoft Teams platform, enhancing collaboration and communication capabilities across organizations.
Operator Connect, a solution that marries Microsoft Teams Phone's robust features with the reliability and quality of Sippio's telecommunication services, signifies a significant milestone. As an official Operator Connect provider, Cloud Revolution has met rigorous standards set by Microsoft to ensure a seamless, high-quality experience for users.
"We are thrilled to partner with Sippio and become an Operator Connect provider for Microsoft Teams Phone," said Chad McGreanor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Revolution. "This partnership allows our customers to leverage Sippio's telecom expertise within Microsoft Teams, fostering unified communications and streamlined collaboration."
By integrating Sippio's services with Microsoft Teams Phone, customers can reap several benefits:
- Seamless Integration: Make and receive calls using Sippio's services directly within the Microsoft Teams interface, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications or devices.
- Enhanced Collaboration: Enjoy a unified communications experience with voice, video, chat, and file-sharing capabilities integrated into a single platform, facilitating seamless connections among team members.
- Simplified Management: Easily oversee telecommunication services through the Microsoft Teams admin portal, including number assignment, call routing, and call analytics.
- High-Quality Service: Experience the reliability and quality of Sippio's telecommunication services, tailored to meet the specific requirements of Microsoft Teams Phone users.
- Cost Savings: Consolidate communication tools into one platform, potentially reducing software and hardware costs while streamlining training and support needs.
Cloud Revolution remains steadfast in delivering top-tier communication solutions, and the partnership with Sippio as an Operator Connect provider for Microsoft Teams Phone demonstrates that commitment. The company looks forward to providing its customers with the advantages of this innovative integration.
About Cloud Revolution
Cloud Revolution is a cutting-edge Cloud Service Provider specializing in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365. The company's extensive proficiency in peripheral ecosystems fosters meaningful engagement, dynamic empowerment, and an elevated technology ROI for clients. At Cloud Revolution, we offer a technology continuum that empowers clients from beginning to end.
To learn more about how Cloud Revolution integrates Sippio's services with Microsoft Teams Phone, or visit our website at www.CloudRevolution.com, call us at +1 (720) 617-3454, or email us at [email protected].
Media Contact
Chad Mcgreanor, Cloud Revolution, 1 +1 720-617-3454, [email protected], www.cloudrevolution.com
SOURCE Cloud Revolution
Share this article