Cloud Revolution recognized as a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Converged Communications Partner of the Year

Cloud Revolution has been named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Converged Communications, recognizing its excellence in delivering innovative Microsoft-based solutions for modern calling, meeting, and workplace experiences. Selected from more than 4,600 nominations across over 100 countries, the company earned this honor for its transformative expertise in Teams-driven communications and AI-enabled collaboration.
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Revolution today announced it has been named a finalist for the Converged Communications 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Cloud Revolution was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Converged Communications.
The Converged Communications Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners with proven expertise in delivering transformative solutions for Teams Phone, Teams Rooms, Teams Premium, or Microsoft Places. These partners excel in helping customers lower costs by modernizing their customers' calling and meeting and meeting rooms infrastructure, fostering a smart workplace that realizes the benefits from Copilot, and the converged value of an end-to-end integrated solution.
"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards", said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."
The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists
