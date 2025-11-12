Cloud Revolution recognized as a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Converged Communications Partner of the Year

This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering transformative, AI-enabled communication solutions for our customers. — Chad McGreanor, CEO, Cloud Revolution Post this

The Converged Communications Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners with proven expertise in delivering transformative solutions for Teams Phone, Teams Rooms, Teams Premium, or Microsoft Places. These partners excel in helping customers lower costs by modernizing their customers' calling and meeting and meeting rooms infrastructure, fostering a smart workplace that realizes the benefits from Copilot, and the converged value of an end-to-end integrated solution.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards", said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

