Cloud Revolution today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Converged Communications Partner of the Year Award

"We couldn't be prouder to be recognized by our peers at Microsoft for our focus and commitment to the Microsoft Converged Communications universe. We feel this recognition validates our approach to the market." - Chad McGreanor, CEO and Co-Founder, Cloud Revolution.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud." The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Cloud Revolution

Cloud Revolution is an innovative Cloud Service Provider with deep expertise in Microsoft Teams, Customer Experience and Meeting Rooms technology. We also leverage our deep knowledge in peripheral ecosystems to accelerate end-user engagement, empowerment, and technology ROI. At Cloud Revolution, our experience tells us that when you have genuinely implemented a technology solution to its potential, the return on the effort is exponential. We also understand the power of a technology continuum, a predictable methodology that spans from designing and architecting a solution through its implementation, training, adoption, and ongoing optimization. Cloud Revolution's proven frameworks address each step of that journey, reducing project friction and accelerating time to value.

To learn more, visit our website at www.CloudRevolution.com, call us at +1 (720) 617-3454, or email us at [email protected].

