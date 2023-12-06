Cloud5 Communications Partners With PureHD to Provide Hotels New Guestroom Entertainment Option

This strategic relationship further solidifies Cloud5's reputation as the leading end-to-end provider of hospitality-focused IT solutions and services.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud5 Communications, the leading provider of IT solutions and services for more than 5,000 hotels across the Americas, today announced its partnership with PureHD, a leading provider of digital, high-definition, interactive streaming solutions for the hospitality industry. Through this partnership, Cloud5 will now offer in-room entertainment, on-demand streaming, and free-to-guest television in addition to its award-winning HSIA and telecommunications solutions.

This partnership combines PureHD's full range of entertainment options with Cloud5's best-in-class support and logistics capabilities, so customers get cutting-edge technology backed by the 5-star-rated service that's become a hallmark of Cloud5. Additionally, as hotel businesses increasingly search for ways to consolidate their IT footprint, Cloud5's new "triple-play" capability – Internet, Voice, and TV – will allow them to engage with a single provider across many of their technology needs.

"By partnering with PureHD, we can provide Cloud5 customers enhanced value and an opportunity to streamline their IT infrastructure and support," said David Heckaman, Vice President of Product Development at Cloud5 Communications. "With its range of hotel purpose-built solutions, PureHD serves as a natural extension of the Cloud5 brand, and we look forward to passing on the benefits of this partnership to hoteliers across the industry."

Headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, PureHD is trusted to serve the HD TV and interactive streaming needs of many of the major hotel brands and is deployed in more than 750 properties throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"Cloud5 and PureHD share a dedication to superior service and cutting-edge technology that's designed specifically for the modern hotel and the modern guest," said Thomas Pullen, CEO at PureHD. "We are thrilled to work together to empower hotels with the TV and entertainment options that today's guests want."

This partnership also supports a larger pivot for Cloud5 as it expands to support the full hotel technology stack. This includes Cloud5's new Managed Services division that's designed to support all the technology-related components of a successful hotel operation.

For more information about Cloud5 and its comprehensive hospitality IT solutions and services, visit www.cloud5.com. To learn more about PureHD and its range of in-room entertainment solutions, visit www.purehd.com.

About Cloud5 Communications

Cloud5 is the leading IT and communications solutions and services provider for customer-centric brands across the Americas. The company's fast, reliable Internet solutions and flexible voice systems enhance the guest experience at more than 5,000 hotels across the United States, Canada and CALA. Cloud5's award-winning Contact Center combines innovation with skilled agents to deliver white label hotel reservations, sales, guest relations and service that add value across any channel. The company's comprehensive Managed Services support all the technology-related components of a successful hotel operation and act as an extension of a property's IT department. For more information visit cloud5.com or call 877.241.2516.

About PureHD LLC

Headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, PureHD is a leading provider of high-definition television and interactive streaming solutions to the hospitality marketplace in the United States and Canada. PureHD provides superior quality and service in delivering easy access to the widest variety of entertainment programming for the hotel market. For more information, please call (978) 298-2200 or email us from our web site at www.purehd.com.

Media Contact

Mark Howbrook, Cloud5 Communications, 1 3214742834, [email protected], https://cloud5.com/

SOURCE Cloud5 Communications