CloudControlMedia GM Tapped to Speak at American Marketing Association Event

"Performance marketing is an incredibly powerful tool when all its systems work together and when there's a great relationship between an agency and an institution," said Roberts. "We have been working with Steven and the ACU Online team for years and the results that we achieved together are pretty impressive."

Roberts said that ACU Online continues to defy enrollment trends and has seen year-over-year growth of 26 percent and 36 percent for fall and spring, respectively.

Using ACU Online as a real-world example, the presentation will provide conference attendees with methodologies and tactics they can employ at their own institutions. Roberts said that a key component to the overarching strategy used at ACU Online is the CloudControlMedia Platform. According to Roberts, the performance marketing proprietary analytics tool, combined with a school's down-funnel CRM data, allows schools to track digital media actions and investment against their down-funnel results so schools can understand what works and what doesn't and adjust the media buy accordingly.

"It's as if the entire enrollment marketing budget were an investment portfolio, but schools get to cherry-pick only the stocks that provide the best return on their investments," said Roberts.

Roberts said that the presentation will emphasize the need to take a data-driven approach to digital marketing and enrollment yield. He said that the strategy used at ACU Online involves leveraging data insights and scoring media sources based on down-funnel attribution so campaigns can be optimized to identify the leads most likely to turn into students.

"I'm thrilled to be presenting alongside Christopher at the AMA Higher Education Marketing Conference," said Rutt. "Our partnership with CloudControlMedia has been instrumental in driving ACU Online's growth and success. By leveraging data insights and a collaborative, results-driven approach, we've been able to compete in a challenging market while staying true to our mission of delivering high-quality, accessible education. I look forward to sharing our experience and helping other institutions navigate their own paths to success."

The joint presentation submission was selected in July for the annual conference. The event is organized each year by the American Marketing Association and features presentations, workshops, networking opportunities, and exhibitions. Touted as an opportunity for marketers in higher education to connect, learn, and advance their brands, the conference is often attended by more than 1000 people from institutions and those servicing the industry.

About CloudControlMedia, LLC:

For nearly a decade, CloudControlMedia has helped institutions of higher education leverage performance marketing tools to enroll students into course, certificate, and degree programs. Providing a full suite of digital marketing services, the company also offers the CloudControlMedia Platform, a proprietary performance marketing and analytics tool that connects digital tactics to their down-funnel results so users can optimize digital media investment to produce the best results. CloudControlMedia is a wholly owned subsidiary of QuinStreet, Inc. Learn more at cloudcontrolmedia.com.

About Abilene Christian University

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 6,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 50 nationally for Undergraduate Teaching and Undergraduate Research in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at ACU.edu.

