Cloudficient Announces Expireon Professional: Bringing Enterprise-Level Data Sovereignty and eDiscovery to the Mid-Market

Cloudficient is not only expanding its reach but also reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the information governance space. Post this

Expireon Professional bridges this gap, bringing all the robust features of the Expireon Enterprise Solution to mid-market customers, but with a significantly lower hardware requirement footprint. This new solution is designed as an all-encompassing bundle that enables swift and efficient deployment. It includes Expireon licenses, access to Cloudficient's S3Complete Storage hosted in dual data centers for reinforced (SEC grade) compliance and data protection, and SMTP Journaling Licenses for up to 1500 users.

Adam Feher, CRO of Cloudficient, highlights the importance of this launch: "With Expireon Professional, we are excited to extend our state-of-the-art data management capabilities to a broader market. Mid-sized businesses now have the opportunity to leverage the same advanced tools for data sovereignty and eDiscovery that our large enterprise customers have benefited from, but in a package that aligns with their scale and resource requirements."

This strategic move by Cloudficient is a response to the growing demand for scalable, secure, and compliant data management solutions across all business sizes. By offering a solution that caters to the unique needs of mid-market businesses, Cloudficient is not only expanding its reach but also reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the information governance space.

Expireon Professional is set to transform how mid-sized businesses manage, archive, and utilize their data, empowering them to compete effectively in today's data-driven world.

For more information about Cloudficient and the new Expireon Professional solution, please visit cloudficient.com.

About Cloudficient

With unparalleled experience and expertise in the realm of information governance, Cloudficient is revolutionizing the way enterprises manage their data. Cloudficient's suite of solutions ensures that organizations can seamlessly transition to the cloud, maintain compliance, and harness the power of their information assets.

Media Contact

Shelley Bougnague, Cloudficient Solutions Inc, 41 41 510 9360, [email protected], www.cloudficient.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Cloudficient Solutions Inc