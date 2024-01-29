Cloudficient Expireon Expands its Horizon: Now Embracing Slack for Legal Collection and Compliance Archiving

Cloudficient has announced a significant expansion of its flagship product, Expireon, introducing capabilities for legal collection and continuous compliance archiving for Slack. This strategic move responds to the increasing demand from enterprise customers, particularly in regulated industries like banking and finance, aiming to enhance information governance and compliance readiness in the digital era.
DOVER, Del., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudficient, a trailblazing leader in Information Governance solutions, today announced the significant expansion of its flagship product, Expireon, to now include capabilities for handling Slack data for legal collection and continuous compliance archiving. This strategic enhancement is in direct response to the growing demand from enterprise customers, particularly from regulated industries such as banking and finance.
In the era of digital transformation, where real-time communication platforms like Slack have become integral to enterprise operations, the need for comprehensive compliance and legal readiness has never been more critical. Cloudficient's Expireon, already a robust solution for information governance, now extends its prowess to seamlessly integrate with Slack. This expansion is not just an addition of a feature; it's a pivotal step towards ensuring that organizations in highly regulated industries can maintain compliance with ease and efficiency.
The integration of Slack with Expireon is a game-changer for enterprises. It enables organizations to capture, archive, and supervise Slack communications in real-time, ensuring that they are prepared for legal discovery and regulatory audits. With this expansion, Cloudficient reaffirms its commitment to providing next-generation solutions that address the evolving needs of information governance.
Peter Kozak, CTO of Cloudficient, emphasizes the importance of this development: "In today's digital-first environment, the ability to efficiently manage and archive electronic communications is not just a convenience – it's a necessity, especially for regulated industries. With Expireon now supporting Slack, we are empowering organizations to stay ahead in compliance and legal preparedness, which is paramount in sectors like banking where regulatory compliance is non-negotiable."
This enhancement of Expireon is a testament to Cloudficient's dedication to innovation and customer-centric approach. By extending its capabilities to Slack, Cloudficient is not only responding to the market demands but also setting new standards in the realm of information governance and compliance.
About Cloudficient
With unparalleled experience and expertise in the realm of information governance, Cloudficient is revolutionizing the way enterprises manage their data. Cloudficient's suite of solutions ensures that organizations can seamlessly transition to the cloud, maintain compliance, and harness the power of their information assets.
