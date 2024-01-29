Cloudficient Expireon Expands its Horizon: Now Embracing Slack for Legal Collection and Compliance Archiving

With Expireon now supporting Slack, we are empowering organizations to stay ahead in compliance and legal preparedness, which is paramount in sectors like banking where regulatory compliance is non-negotiable. Post this

The integration of Slack with Expireon is a game-changer for enterprises. It enables organizations to capture, archive, and supervise Slack communications in real-time, ensuring that they are prepared for legal discovery and regulatory audits. With this expansion, Cloudficient reaffirms its commitment to providing next-generation solutions that address the evolving needs of information governance.

Peter Kozak, CTO of Cloudficient, emphasizes the importance of this development: "In today's digital-first environment, the ability to efficiently manage and archive electronic communications is not just a convenience – it's a necessity, especially for regulated industries. With Expireon now supporting Slack, we are empowering organizations to stay ahead in compliance and legal preparedness, which is paramount in sectors like banking where regulatory compliance is non-negotiable."

This enhancement of Expireon is a testament to Cloudficient's dedication to innovation and customer-centric approach. By extending its capabilities to Slack, Cloudficient is not only responding to the market demands but also setting new standards in the realm of information governance and compliance.

With unparalleled experience and expertise in the realm of information governance, Cloudficient is revolutionizing the way enterprises manage their data. Cloudficient's suite of solutions ensures that organizations can seamlessly transition to the cloud, maintain compliance, and harness the power of their information assets.

