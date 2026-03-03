Cloudficient Introduces Context-Aware eDiscovery™, a Reconstruction-Grade Model for Discovery in Collaborative Cloud Environments

For years, this industry has treated eDiscovery as a volume problem – collect more, review faster, filter harder. But the real problem isn't volume. It's that we've been collecting data while losing the context that makes it meaningful. Post this

The Context Gap in Modern eDiscovery

Enterprise work has shifted to cloud-native collaboration platforms, with Microsoft 365 as the dominant environment. In these platforms, evidence is created through hyperlinks rather than attachments, co-authoring rather than discrete drafts, shared repositories rather than personal storage, and continuous revision across shifting roles and access rights.

Traditional eDiscovery workflows were not designed for this. They rely on file-centric exports and static custodian assumptions that flatten the collaborative record into isolated documents - stripping the contextual signals that explain what happened, who was involved, and what they relied on.

Cloudficient calls this the context gap: the difference between what actually occurred in a cloud collaboration environment and what traditional eDiscovery methods attempt to reconstruct after the fact.

A Reconstruction-Grade Standard

Context-Aware eDiscovery addresses this gap by preserving three dimensions of context that traditional methods routinely lose:

Identity over time: Effective-dated custodian identity that reflects who someone was during the relevant period, not just their current directory state.

Behavioral evidence: Observed activity establishing who accessed, shared, or relied on content, and when, replacing inferred access based on permissions.

Document state and relationships: Deterministic resolution of the bindings between messages, links, files, and versions, identifying which version of a document was referenced at a specific point in time.

By preserving this context during eDiscovery preservation and carrying it forward through identification, collection, and analysis, the evidentiary record reflects what actually happened inside collaborative systems rather than what content happens to exist today.

Cloudficient has also published a draft Reconstruction-Grade eDiscovery framework outlining measurable criteria for evaluating collaborative evidence preservation.

Why It Matters: Identification as the Nexus of Defensibility

When discovery teams lack preserved context, identification decisions default to inference - inferring access from permissions, relevance from ownership, timing from current versions. The result is defensive overcollection: broader scope, redundant data, and review populations filled with content that cannot be confidently included or excluded.

Context-Aware eDiscovery moves the moment of understanding upstream, from review back to identification, enabling scope decisions grounded in evidence rather than assumption. The impact extends beyond cost reduction to the ability to explain and defend those decisions under scrutiny.

Executive Perspective

"For years, this industry has treated eDiscovery as a volume problem – collect more, review faster, filter harder," said Peter Kozak, Co-Founder and CTO of Cloudficient. "But the real problem isn't volume. It's that we've been collecting data while losing the context that makes it meaningful. Context-Aware eDiscovery starts from a different premise: when the preserved record reflects what actually happened, discovery no longer depends on inference."

Strategic Invitation

Cloudficient is inviting a limited number of enterprise organizations to participate in validating the Reconstruction-Grade framework through structured architecture reviews and controlled pilot programs. Participating enterprises will help refine measurable criteria for collaborative evidence preservation while assessing their own defensibility posture in modern cloud environments.

Availability and Demonstration

Cloudficient will demonstrate the CaseFusion platform and its Context-Aware eDiscovery approach at Legalweek 2026, Booth 522, at the North Javits Center in New York City, March 9-12. To schedule a briefing or demonstration during Legalweek, contact Shelley Bougnague, VP of Marketing, [email protected].

