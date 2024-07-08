Cloudficient Welcomes Kevin Jacobs and Donna Peterson as New Advisors to the Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to have Kevin and Donna join our advisory board. Their combined expertise in legal software, strategic growth, and operational excellence will be instrumental in guiding Cloudficient through our next phase of innovation and market leadership." Post this

"I am honored to join Cloudficient's advisory board and look forward to contributing to the company's strategic growth," said Kevin Jacobs. "Cloudficient is at the forefront of innovation in information governance, and I am excited to help shape the future of this dynamic industry."

Donna Peterson has a robust background in marketing, operations, and client services within the technology and healthcare sectors. She is currently serving as a Senior VP, Investments, at Mantra Capital, and CEO of Mantra1, LLC, respectively. Donna's prior roles include VP of Marketing at RS Medical, Inc., VP of Operations and Client Services for the Northwest Region, at DTI, as well as VP of Operations and of Marketing at Fios, Inc., prior to its acquisition by DTI. Her strategic vision and operational acumen have consistently driven business transformation and market expansion.

"I am thrilled to be part of Cloudficient's journey as an advisor," said Donna Peterson. "The company's commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach aligns with my own values. I am eager to leverage my experience to support Cloudficient in delivering unparalleled solutions to its clients."

Peter Kozak, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Cloudficient, commented on the appointments, "We are thrilled to have Kevin and Donna join our advisory board. Their combined expertise in legal software, strategic growth, and operational excellence will be instrumental in guiding Cloudficient through our next phase of innovation and market leadership."

Kevin and Donna's extensive experience in the legal software and services industry will support Cloudficient's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help organizations manage and secure their information assets effectively. As advisors, they will provide strategic insights and guidance to enhance Cloudficient's product offerings and market reach.

About Cloudficient

As a pioneer in Information Governance and Foundational eDiscovery, Cloudficient is redefining traditional archiving, compliance, and data governance through its suite of innovative cloud-based solutions. With a focus on right-sized eDiscovery, both legacy and live data capture, intelligent retention, and game-changing export speeds, Cloudficient empowers organizations to retain complete control over their data, mitigating the risk of vendor lock-in and potential data ransom scenarios.

For more information, visit www.cloudficient.com

About Mantra1, LLC

Mantra1, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a legal technology focused consulting firm that drives data, team and service transformations from the inside, using their Three Pillars Approach. Clients turn to Mantra1 to increase competitive advantage and profitability, enhance market position, and strengthen organizational efficiency. The company's leadership team has executed over 25 eDiscovery mergers and acquisitions and brings 40 years combined industry technology stack, operational leadership and marketing experience to every engagement.

For more information, visit www.mantra-1.com

About Mantra Capital

Mantra Capital is a $90 million cross-border venture capital fund with primary geographical focus in the United States and India. Mantra's investment focus is driven by experience embracing the full investment continuum, from startup to fully scaled company. Founded in 2019, the team's multiple decades of experience spans investing over $2 billion, in over 250 transactions. Mantra invests in seed through series A/B, in TMT with a special focus on 3 sub-sectors namely, financial, legal tech, and real estate technology, using a Zero-Failure Approach that aggressively applies a combination of capital efficiency, operational prowess, and transaction know-how to support the entrepreneur and to generate alpha returns.

For more information, visit www.mantra.capital

