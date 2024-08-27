CloudHesive , an AWS Premier Partner Headquartered in South Florida, Ranks #9 Among the Fastest-Growing Companies by the South Florida Business Journal

We are honored to be recognized as one of South Florida's fastest-growing companies for the last few years. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and customer obsession and the trust our clients place in us Post this

CloudHesive's impressive growth is fueled by its customer obsession and cloud-centric solutions, including cloud migration, application optimization, managed services, managed security services, and custom contact center deployments on Amazon Connect, including next-generation Gen AI functionality.

As a premier AWS Consulting Partner and Amazon Managed Service Provider, CloudHesive leverages strategic partnerships and a highly skilled team to deliver cutting-edge cloud management and contact center solutions, such as the ConnectPath CCaaS platform. Looking ahead, CloudHesive plans to expand its offerings in AI, machine learning, and data analytics while entering new markets in Latin America and Europe, continuing its commitment to empowering businesses in the digital age.

This recognition by the South Florida Business Journal is the latest in a series of accolades for CloudHesive. The company has consistently been acknowledged for its excellence in cloud services, innovation, and overall customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

As CloudHesive continues its upward trajectory, it remains focused on its mission to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, CloudHesive will continue to lead the cloud transformation journey in South Florida and beyond.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.

